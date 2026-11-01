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Sadly, urging people to vote this Tuesday may no longer be enough. For Election Day success, we must also urge civility and trust in the local election system and all those around us.

We have seen some deeply disturbing acts of violence at the president’s political rallies, from assassination attempts of the president to recent physical attacks by his supporters against protesters. We have heard recurring fears of — and even calls for — intimidation at the polls. A frightening number of Americans believe violence is justified to accomplish goals. A UC Davis Center for Violence Prevention study conducted from mid-2024 to mid-2025 found up to 35.6% believe violence is “usually or always” justified to advance at least one political objective.

In a nation that painstakingly and sometimes painfully developed, preserved and adapted what is arguably the best example of democracy on the planet, this should be unacceptable. The very purpose of democracy is to take violence out of the equation. Everyone gets an equal voice; no one is above the law. The process is decentralized by design in the Constitution to make it hard to game the system or to bully (or bribe) one’s way to electoral victory.

Yet it feels as if we are approaching — perhaps even already at — a time when it takes more than a sense of civic duty to vote, a time when it may take courage to cast your ballot in a public place where disruption and intimidation are easily inflicted.

Do not let the media, party hacks, social influencers or anyone else curb your determination or sway your choices.

Weigh options, learn what you can about candidates outside of the echo chambers they and their backers spend fortunes to create. Ignore the ideologue and look for the best ideas. Vote for the person, not the party.

Despite the relentless attacks demonizing one side or the other, never forget that in this country, “us” and “them” are all under the same flag, all offered an equal chance to disagree, to vote as we see fit without fear, to express an opinion without suffering retribution. No candidate should ever be defended from verbal criticism through use of physical force. That is the very antithesis of our democracy, the surest way to end our 250-year grand experiment in self-determination.

We have faith in the current county administration and election officials. In recent years, they have responded appropriately to problems and complaints. We expect this to be a fair election. Please do not jump to conclusions if, on Tuesday or even after, you hear of issues compromising election integrity. Give county officials ample time to investigate and act. Consider your own experience as the best indicator that the system is working, rather than reports from others you don’t know or didn’t see — particularly those on social media sites, a source increasingly bloated with AI slop and malicious disinformation.

Vote on Tuesday not only with certainty about your own choice, but with acceptance and appreciation that others can make different choices without becoming sworn enemies. Be humble if your candidates win and gracious if they lose, and demand no less from the candidates themselves.

Vote not just as a responsibility, but as an act of civility.

Vote because, as a line often attributed to Thomas Jefferson accurately observed more than two centuries ago, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”