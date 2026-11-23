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HARRISBURG — A new and searing grand jury report has revealed systemic flaws and inadequacies within one of the largest agencies in Pennsylvania tasked with investigating abuse and neglect allegations involving the state’s most vulnerable older adults.

The 43-page report released by Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr.’s office on Wednesday described in raw and unsparing detail how a lack of training and other problems at the county’s aging agency failed an older couple at risk of severe and persistent neglect — with fatal consequences.

“Findings within the report cite several instances where [the county aging agency] or its subcontractors failed to appropriately intervene in matters, ultimately leading to the deaths of an elderly couple,” Zappala’s office said in a news release announcing the report, which it said reveals “major systemic issues.”

In releasing the report, Zappala’s office provided a rare glimpse into the devastating consequences for older adults when the state’s social safety network falls short. That system, which Spotlight PA has investigated in its yearslong “Unprotected” series, is plagued by deep-seated deficiencies that have long been shielded from public scrutiny.

The grand jury report described “patterns of dysfunction” within the Allegheny County agency and multiple “failures.” Some of the findings echo problems Spotlight PA reporting has revealed, most notably delays in timely and efficiently investigating abuse and neglect cases, some of which have remained open for months, and even a year or more.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is among the growing number of independent agencies that have recently committed to highlighting these issues. Some have used their investigative powers to rip the system’s veil of secrecy.

Despite this, the Shapiro administration has taken the position that though there is room for improvement in how counties keep older adults safe from abuse and neglect, there is no crisis. In fact, the administration’s Department of Aging recently took the rare step of loudly rejecting a top state watchdog’s audit that found oversight of county aging agencies is riddled with weaknesses and could be leaving older adults at risk of further harm.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has also refused to release the findings of a separate report by the state inspector general’s office on the department’s oversight of county aging agencies. Shapiro has claimed such reports are confidential, even though he has discretion to publicly release information in them. Former Democratic Gov. Tom. Wolf, for instance, released several inspector general reports or summaries, including one in 2018 on a nearly identical topic: the state of Pennsylvania’s older adult protective services.

A state aging department spokesperson said in a statement that the department is behind some of the recent improvements to operations at Allegheny’s aging agency, and is providing technical assistance to continue that progress. The Department of Aging is led by Secretary Jason Kavulich, a onetime county aging agency director who was appointed to the statewide post by Shapiro in 2023. His department funds and monitors the state’s 52 county aging agencies, including Allegheny’s.

In an email, Allegheny County’s solicitor, Rosalyn Guy-McCorkle, said she would not elaborate on the report’s findings, citing what she called the “ongoing criminal investigation” by Zappala’s office. The grand jury report noted the inquiry was focused on the failures of government agencies, rather than whether any criminal charges are warranted in the older couple’s deaths.

Guy-McCorkle did say that the county aging agency has already taken steps to address recommendations for improvement included in the report.

“Every Allegheny County resident deserves to be treated with dignity and care, especially our older adult population,” Guy-McCorkle wrote. “These changes reflect our commitment to strengthening oversight, improving accountability, and protecting older adults.”

Two deaths

Zappala’s report describes in excruciating detail the painful final months of an unnamed Allegheny County couple that was repeatedly referred to the county’s aging agency for suspected caregiver neglect between mid-2024 and mid-2025.

Their case was belatedly referred to law enforcement, which appears to have triggered the grand jury probe into Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging. The agency provides services ranging from meals and transportation to abuse and neglect investigations.

County agencies are funded and monitored by Kavulich’s department, which launched a new tool early last year called the Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation, or CAPE, to assess the quality of protective services counties provide to older adults. It does so by pulling a random sample of abuse and neglect cases a county handled within an 18-month period, and scoring how thoroughly county-level caseworkers complied with strict state regulations governing protective services investigations.

Among other metrics, state officials look at how quickly the county carried out the investigation, whether it properly identified an older adult’s likelihood of harm, and whether the older adult was provided with appropriate services to mitigate that risk. The department makes portions of these findings available on its website.

But the abuse and neglect case files are strictly confidential, with only a small circle of people able to access them. As such, the stories of the people behind the numbers are rarely made public.

Zappala’s grand jury report provides an unsparing look at one of those stories.

It says the older woman in the case, referred to as Victim 1, was reported to Allegheny County’s aging agency six separate times for suspected neglect or abuse. (The report identifies four adult children, who also are not named, as “suspects”). The woman died in July of last year from sepsis stemming from multiple deep and painful pressure wounds that had been allowed to fester for months.

The woman’s husband, referred to as Victim 2 and who had dementia, died two months later from “a failure to thrive” after experiencing neglect.

In both cases, the grand jury found, the county aging agency did not properly intervene. In the older woman’s case, she was left “in the care of the suspects, whose neglect led to the injuries that caused” her death.

The grand jury also concluded the county failed to timely report the case to law enforcement, as required by state regulations — in one instance, noting that county-level caseworkers were discouraged from doing so for “political reasons.”

It does not elaborate on those reasons.

Unlike other county agencies, Allegheny’s has for years contracted with private entities to conduct abuse and neglect investigations — although it stopped that practice this year, returning that important function to in-house staff.

Two of those private contractors conducted the abuse and neglect investigations into the Allegheny County couple, according to the grand jury report. The report does not directly address whether the county’s aging agency had knowledge of the couple’s case and how it was being handled. (A county spokesperson previously did not respond to a request by Spotlight PA for information on how much oversight it provides to those private contractors.)

The older woman in the couple was first referred to Allegheny’s aging agency in June 2024 after being admitted to the hospital for multiple skin rashes. Personnel at a rehabilitation facility the woman was referred to were concerned her daughter, who served as her power of attorney, had improperly discharged her against medical advice — and before the older woman’s antibiotic treatment was complete.

The woman was shuffled between several caseworkers, who took weeks to meet with her despite state regulations requiring a face-to-face interview with potential victims between 24 and 72 hours in most abuse and neglect cases. When a caseworker finally caught up with her, the woman’s daughter refused to let her mother speak to the worker outside her presence.

Through a rolled-down car window, and with her daughter present, the older woman told the caseworker she was fine.

The worker closed the case. Over the next 11 months, the woman was referred to county protective services five more times. In one case, emergency medical staff found her in her house, covered in feces, skin wounds, and pressure wounds.

In another, EMS again responded to a call at the woman’s house to help lift her off the floor. When they did so, “she screamed out in pain,” according to the grand jury report. She again arrived at the hospital covered in feces and bed sores. Though the caseworker substantiated the allegation of caregiver neglect this time, the case was swiftly closed after the daughter promised to become more involved in her mother’s daily care.

Within about two weeks, the woman was in the hospital again with eight pressure wounds, some so deep that doctors feared they would lead to death. A fourth complaint to the county alleged the woman’s daughter was denying her mother sufficient pain medication and hospice care — this despite wounds “so severe that the bone of [the woman’s] spine could be seen and touched directly,” according to the report.

It was only then that law enforcement was notified — and it wasn’t the county aging agency that did so, but rather medical staff concerned about the woman’s condition.

The woman died in early July of last year after falling at a medical facility. At that point, the grand jury report notes, law enforcement still had not received her complete protective services file from Allegheny County.

Within weeks of her death, the woman’s husband was also referred to Allegheny’s aging agency for caregiver neglect. Emergency personnel had found him confused and alone in his house, with a full urine bag attached to his leg. He would be reported to the county three more times before his death in early September 2025.

In all, the grand jury found the couple’s case reflected problems ranging from poor cooperation with law enforcement — including not having a process in place to involve police in cases with potential criminal activity — to inadequate training for caseworkers, who in turn aren’t conducting thorough abuse and neglect investigations.

The grand jury recommended that the county coordinate with law enforcement to train its caseworkers; streamline the process for law enforcement to access an older adult’s protective services case file; standardize the language used in protective services case files to make it clearer and easier to follow, particularly when multiple caseworkers are involved; and improve how it tracks and reports allegations involving potentially criminal penalties.

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BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.