🔊 Listen to this

Let’s not mince words. Thanksgiving weekend has been overburdened with special days, so much so that they may be losing meaning — especially in the age of the internet.

“Black Friday” in particular has changed dramatically. Sure you can still see a rush at physical stores, but people are getting so savvy about online shopping that the traditional story of camping out all night to be the first in line feels quaint. Indeed, go to Amazon.com right now and you are practically gobsmacked with “Black Friday” deals, no camping required.

Which raises the question: Do we even need “Cyber Monday” anymore? Online shopping doesn’t seem to merit a designated day to get people to, um, keep buying more and more stuff online. Forbes.com reports that e-commerce sales worldwide have risen from $5.2 trillion in 2022 to $7.9 trillion projected in 2027. By the end of next year, they expect 23% of retail buying will happen online. Everyday is becoming “Cyber Monday.”

On the other hand, we believe the need for “Small Business Saturday” keeps growing. Founded in 2010 by American Express and co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011, it encourages people to shop the local stores instead of the big chains (or big online retail sites). The U.S. Chamber of Commerce website notes that there are 33.2 million small businesses nationwide, making up 99% of all businesses, and accounting for roughly 40% of Gross Domestic Product.

That’s the “GDP” you hear about so often, “the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States,” as the National Bureau of Economic Analysis puts it, adding that “changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health.”

So yeah, of the three “Please buy stuff” days this weekend, we think spending on small local businesses is the most meaningful, for the region and the nation.

Yet the one designated day we think you should certainly participate in is after the weekend: “Giving Tuesday.” The website promoting the idea (givingtuesday.org) has a bold slogan. “Let’s transform the world through radical generosity.”

The request is arguably over-the-top aspiration: “Join the Giving Tuesday movement and re-imagine a world built upon shared humanity and generosity.”

You can visit the site and get lots of “Rah-Rah” inspiration for joining in the generosity, as well as ideas on how to do it.

But you shouldn’t need a website to know that charitable giving makes sense on many levels, or that donating time to a worthy cause is self-satisfying, or even that something as simple as a smile can be an act of “giving.”

Just pick something you believe in and support it with time, money or other contributions. It can be a church food collection, a small local charity (many operate through the Luzerne Foundation, luzernefoundation.org). It can be a national charity that helps find cures for a disease that has touched your life, or that helps sick or disabled children.

It’s actually easy to find something you believe worthy of support; you just have to decide to actually support it.

And remember, while “Giving Tuesday” comes but once a year, unlike “Black Friday” and other holiday sales, it doesn’t have an expiration date. You can give any day of the week, year round.