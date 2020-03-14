Your view: Time for Trump administration to do their jobs

March 13, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized

Our president, according to Mike Pence and Republican sycophants has taken bold a decisive action protecting the nation against the threat of illness.

You see this corona virus, as far as the President is concerned, is all about him and his administration. It is about the optics and the stock market.

Thank goodness he has not yet fired Dr. Fauci who has emerged as the sober and unvarnished voice of reason and information as this crisis unfolds.

I will not be surprised if a strategy emerges similar to that which was employed during the crisis of impeachment. This crisis management plan will be articulated by his previous chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney,

“Get over it. Just get over it.”

And if all else fails, the corona virus will be rebranded as the Wuhan Virus or if that is too subtle the Chinese Virus. Deflection and blame is Trumps stock and trade.

Let’s hope that the government grows up quickly and puts its energy into actually doing their jobs.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre