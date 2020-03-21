Our View: It’s not all doom and gloom — spring is in bloom

Things got worse. Gov. Tom Wolf clamped down hard, drawing up a list of businesses that can and cannot stay open, making debatable calls on what work is “life-sustaining” and what isn’t. Newspapers and media outlets were deemed the former, fortuitous for us but worth a later editorial.

For now, despite the depth of fear and concern about COVID-19, a crashing stock market, skyrocketing unemployment claims and demands both more restrictive and more debatable from government officials at many levels, consider something “completely different” (as Monty Python used to say for abrupt transitions).

This is the first weekend of spring!

Clearly it’s hard to focus on the feeling of fresh starts and rebirth when so much of the news is glum reports of illness and fatality. Yet it’s precisely because of the depressing month or so we’ve had that it might pay to get outside and remember the world beyond human concerns goes on as usual.

Temps have been unseasonably warm for much of winter, and for the most part are expected to stay that way. If you are self-isolating at home, your front porch and backyard yard are still part of your isolation zone. You can get out and enjoy while still maintaining “social distance.”

Clean up that wood pile you never got to, or that space under the porch you keep ignoring, or the garage and basement while you give them a much-needed airing.

If you do gardening on a regular basis, you don’t need us to tell you when to get out and do whatever prep work you traditionally do. But if you’ve never done gardening, maybe now’s the time to launch a little pilot bed. Prepare some edging around the house for flowers, carve out a little space for tomatoes, construct an herb garden, especially if you like to cook. Little else will improve your kitchen creations — and your kitchen aroma — better than freshly picked basil, thyme, oregano or chives.

Open some windows and let fresh air in during the day. Maybe even start your spring cleaning. Wash those windows, hose down the grime on the siding, sweep the porch or deck. It’s true not everyone revels in such chores, but it’s a good use of time, and almost guaranteed to get your mind off all the glum news you’ve had to digest in recent weeks.

If you’ve got the space and the proper drainage, maybe wash the car. If you hang laundry outside to catch that sun dried, fresh-air scent and feel, check if the line needs to be replace. If you don’t have a clothes line, consider finding a place to string one. You may be surprised at the drop in your energy bills when you use the clothes dryer less often.

Check the stuff you stow away each winter and pull out each summer. You know, kiddie pools, camping equipment, the grill, the picnic or folding table, the outdoor chairs.

And while you’ve got the grill and chairs (and maybe table) outside, consider firing up the barbie and treating neighbors to the first cookout lures wafting with the breeze.

Or just grab a book or e-reader and any suitable chair, head out some place on our property, and enjoy the spring air, the spring sounds, the spring blooms. Pop open a beer or nonalcoholic drink or some freshly brewed iced tea, sit back and remember spring with all it’s hope.

Life goes on, and that’s usually a good thing.