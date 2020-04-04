Easter lilies are still for sale

O’Malia selling spring flowers in parking lot

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]
An Easter Bunny ornament brightens the floral displays at Larry O’Malia’s Farm & Greenhouse in Plains Township. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

<p>While customers are asked not to step inside Larry O’Malia’s Farm & Greenhouse, they are welcome to view the displays of flowers and young vegetable plants on display in the parking lot of the family-owned business, located on North River Street, Plains Township, where purchases may be made ‘on the honor system.’ Here, Larry O’Malia holds some colorful pansies.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

<p>Customers persuse flowers they will purchase in time for the Easter holiday, while a sign explains how ‘the honor system’ of making payment works.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

<p>Bright and cheerful, the flowers at Larry O’Malia’s Farm & Greenhouse are evidence that the world is awakening into the season of rebirth.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

Easter is still coming, and people still want to decorate their homes with flowers.

“We’ll plant them outside (after enjoying them in the house over the holiday),” Leo Kuznicki of Jackson Township said as he and his wife, Debbie, carried potted hydrangeas to their car.

“Late May,” greenhouse owner Larry O’Malia said. “That’s when hydrangeas can go into the ground.”

O’Malia happened to be outside in front of Larry O’Malia’s Farm & Greenhouse on North River Street in Plains Township on Friday afternoon when the Kuznickis stopped by.

But he’s spending most of his time inside the greenhouse these days, while customers are welcome to shop on the honor system in the parking lot.

They can choose from a display of colorful tulips, pansies, daisies, hydrangeas, crysanthemums and lilies and place the money in a can.

“It’s working pretty well,” O’Malia said of the honor system. “We’ve done it before, on Sundays in the summer, with sweet corn at our stand, because we take Sundays off.

“People also are being good about keeping their distance and giving each other space,” he said, referring to the coronavirus concerns that have people maintaining 6 feet between each other.

The current display at O’Malia’s also included onion sets and young parsley, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli and kale plants.

“We’ll have more (variety) later,” he predicted.

O’Malia is grateful to see customers pulling into his parking lot and buying plants. He knows he’ll be missing a great deal of business this season from houses of worship that typically order lots of Easter flowers.

“Normally I sell to 130 churches,” he said. “This year 40 of them have told me they won’t be buying any.”

Larry O’Malia’s Farm & Greenhouse’s floral and vegetable display is open daily in the parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

“We are following Gov. Wolf’s orders,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “So please do not walk in. If you need help call us from your cell at 570-822-3805, and we will be happy to assist.”