Our view: Celebrate the day with or without the annual traditions

Happy Easter!

Forget that the experience of an in-person religious gathering is off the menu for most. Get past the inability of family to gather as it always did, that a big dinner of special dishes will not be conducted with as many loved ones as usual.

Grandparents and grandchildren may not share the day. Easter egg hunts and other rituals may not happen. New outfits may not be displayed at massive gatherings in houses of worship. Traditional candies and treats you annually enjoy may have been sparse or completely unobtainable due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Today is still Easter.

And whether you are Christian or not, the day represents something we all want to see right now: Resurrection. Nearly every faith has some version of rebirth celebration, and even if you don’t, nature does. It’s called spring.

The world as we know it may change. It should. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested we should probably stop shaking hands forever. Perhaps. Clearly we need to determine what changes should become ingrained in society to prevent a recurrence of such massive disruption when (it is not a matter of if) the next new disease gets a big enough hold to become a pandemic.

But we will be given a second chance after the worst of this fades. Easter is an obvious time to remember and appreciate that.

Bishop Joseph Bambera released a recorded interview touching on some of the things Roman Catholics in the Diocese of Scranton are feeling, but he addressed issues important to everyone, of faith or not.

“I see hope all around us, as dark and uncertain as these days are … . Look at the selfless lives of individuals, from health care workers who literally put their lives on the line each day to individuals who are willing to serve us in a grocery store or pharmacy.

“I realize very, very clearly that our world is filled with generous, loving people who are living out their faith, however that faith is manifest in their lives. That gives me hope. Those are all signs of the Resurrection.

“I’m more than ready to move forward, but realize that we have to be extremely cautious, that we do so in such a way that we protect the individuals who are entrusted to our care, and that we do so mindful of our need to be good to one another.

“Keep faith alive in home. … This year we won’t be blessing (food) baskets, but every family gathers on Easter Sunday and offers a prayer of blessing for the food. Make that more intentional this year.

Yes, our faith is far, far more powerful and significant, than any other power in the world … . But God gives us common sense, and God places us in the midst of the world to care for what we’re given, and that’s why we have to separate, and that’s why we have to practice social distancing.”

The yearning we may feel for the old rituals and gatherings, Bambera suggested, shows that we are “not stepping away,” but is “God pulling at our hearts.”

The interpretation works regardless of which religion you observe, or if you observe none at all. If it is not God pulling at our hearts today, it is family, or love, or commitment, or caring, or tradition, or hope. It is a near-boundless human desire for another chance, a rebirth. It is the essence of these times and this holiday.

Happy Easter!