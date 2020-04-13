Winds blow roof of Wilkes-Barre City Hall

April 13, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized
A portion of the roof on Wilkes-Barre’s City Hall was blown off by high winds Monday morning. Joe Soprano | Times Leader

<p>A utility pole leans over the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, causing a portion of the road to be closed.</p> <p>Joe Soprano | Times Leader</p>

Winds from a storm Monday morning in the Wyoming Valley knocked down tree branches, closed roads and left Wilkes-Barre City Hall without a portion of its roof.

City Hall was missing a portion of its roof and city police had East Market Street closed between South Washington and Pennsylvania Boulevard.

In Hanover Township, a portion of the Sans Souci Parkway was closed because of a utility pole that was knocked over by the winds.

Check back at timesleader.com for updates on the storm throughout the day, and send your storm damage photos to [email protected] Include your name and location, and you photos may appear in Tuesday’s Times Leader.