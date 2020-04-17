Misericordia names president of 2020-21 academic year

Kathleen Cieplak Owens

DALLAS TWP. – The Misericordia University Board of Trustees has appointed Kathleen Cieplak Owens, Ph.D., to serve as president of the institution for the 2020-21 academic year.

Owens’ term as president will begin on July 1, 2020. and end on June 30, 2021. Owens is president emerita of Gwynedd Mercy University in Lower Gwynedd Township, where she served as president from 2002 until her retirement in Aug. 2017.

Owens will replace Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D. Botzman is completing a seven-year term as Misericordia’s president. He has accepted the president’s position at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio. The search for Misericordia’s president for 2021-22 and beyond will begin in late summer as the board of trustees will conduct a national search to select Dr. Botzman’s long-term successor.