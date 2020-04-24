Our view: Compassion, not technology, will get us through these times

April 23, 2020 Mark Guydish Uncategorized

We’ve been thrust into an age of modern tech by COVID-19, with most of us getting used to online Zoom meetings with co-workers, and a growing list of government board and council meetings live-streamed into our homes to keep the wheels of bureaucracy spinning. The world of e-commerce explodes as we shelter at home and order over the internet.

So there was something comforting in a very retro way to read about residents in a Back Mountain retirement community gathering each noon for a handful of prayers and a quick hymn. Staff writer Mary Therese Biebel stopped by to capture the ritual in words and pictures for Wednesday’s front page.

“We are standing in solidarity not only with our nation, but with people around the world,” Sister Patricia McCann said of the daily mini-service. As her title implies, she’s a religious sister, who taught at Misericordia University (founded by sisters) before retiring. That, in turn, explains the group’s inclination toward a few Catholic prayers each day.

But one of the things you didn’t get a close look at, at least in the print version of the story, was that vintage electronic keyboard Sister Eric Marie played as accompaniment to their rendition of “Immaculate Mary, your praises we sing.”

A former music teacher, Eric Marie was kicking it old school with a keyboard that had not one but two built-in cassette tape players (one also able to record), suitable for some 1970s-style dubbing.

We live in an age when Compact Discs are relegated to antiquity and the once ubiquitous iPod is a technosaurus on the verge of extinction. Anyone with a smartphone and internet connection can find, download and play nearly any bit of music they can think of.

In such a world, there is something charming about watching a retired music teacher get jiggy with a music blaster from the past, but there was a bigger message here. The sense of community, the spirit of humanity needed to get through this, doesn’t need tech, it creates it.

This was more than brief interlude where a group of faithful gathered to put up a bulwark of prayer against, as Sister Patricia called it,”this plague.” The ritual automatically creates a daily dose of human companionship, and it serves as a check on the well-being of neighbors.

“I enjoy seeing everybody, and knowing everybody is OK,” Betty Karawaski said of the gatherings.

As the pandemic wreaks havoc on almost everything we took for granted just a month or two ago, it’s worth remembering that, while technology is proving invaluable in coping with Covid-19, it’s not enough.

We don’t need access to our cutting-edge gizmos to get by.

We need to care for each other.

– Times Leader