Our View: Consider planting a tree to make a difference

April 25, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized

Wednesday was a muted Earth Day to say the least. Typically you can find examples of people planting trees, cleaning up litter and otherwise working in some capacity to make the world a greener place with cleaner air.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed all that. People are staying at home, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Large groups are discouraged because there is reason to believe the virus is particularly contagious. It was an Earth Day that reminded us just how fragile control of our own lives really is.

It was also an Earth Day that came on the heels of a nasty windstorm on April 13, a storm that gave the number yet more bad press and further fueled any cases of triskaidekaphbia. As you saw in many pictures in this paper, those gusts toppled a fair number of tall trees in the region. Regular readers may have noticed the first-person accounts of feature writer Mary Therese Biebel, a self-confessed tree-hugger from way back.

For some, the downed trees may have been mostly a nuisance to get around and an expense to get removed. Others suffered costly damage to cars, fences or even houses.

There are doubtless those who found the forced removal of an old tree a bit of a blessing. Perhaps the back yard seems brighter, the sun more abundant for, say, a flower bed, vegetable garden or the eco-friendly practice of hanging freshly-washed laundry out to dry.

But there is a downside, of course, to downed trees: Less carbon dioxide is being filtered out of the air we breath.

Think one tree doesn’t make that big a difference? . The Urban Forestry network website notes one young tree absorbs an estimated 13 pounds of carbon per year. One acre of trees can sequester about 2.5 tons of carbon annually.

A study published recently in Science determined there is enough land worldwide suitable for tree growth to increase our global forest cover by one-third, without affecting already existing cities and farmland.

“If we act now, this could cut carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by up to 25 percent, to levels last seen almost a century ago,” Tom Crowther said in a National Geographic article. Crowther is a researcher at ETH Zurich and senior author of the study.

This matters, the Nat Geo article argues because we currently add some 40 billion tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere every year thanks to our love of fossil fuels.

So if you lost a tree, think about planting a new one. There’s ample advice online about which trees make good urban guests. You know, ones that don’t grow too high or broad, or push up sidewalks with roots, or shed problematic seed pods.

If you’re glad to see the tree gone from your property, by all means, enjoy your new view. But if you’ve got the space and think a tree might fill it nicely, consider Henry Cuyler Bunner’s “The Heart of a Tree” poem, an ode to the value of trees through generations.

“God’s blessing on the neighborhood, who in the hollow of His hand holds all the growth of all our land, a nation’s growth from sea to sea stirs in his heart who plants a tree.”