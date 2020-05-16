Kudos to thosebehind sign honoringhealth care workers

May 15, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized

Diamonds to the United Way of Wyoming Valley, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, and any others involved in setting up a sign in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square thanking those who put themselves at risk to help us get through the Covid-19 pandemic. The message — “For those on the frontline and all who are helping, Thank You!” — is simple, elegant and heartfelt. ““It took a tremendous amount of work to get from where we were in mid-March to where we are now,” United Way President Bill Jones said, referring to the long but steady decline of new cases in the county for the past month or more. It isn’t enough, of course, for all the hard work and risks of doctors, nurses, aids in nursing homes and others potentially exposed each day as they provide needed services. But it is a constant reminder of their contributions.

Coal to those who believe having a gun means having more privilege. This week’s example: Wilkes-Barre Police say Travis Woolf asked an unnamed person if he could borrow a car. When the request was refused — according to the complainant — Woolf first made verbal threats over the phone and then a gun threat in person at the complainant’s home. The details remain to be learned, but even if Woolf ends up not guilty there are plenty of cases where guns embolden owners to similarly insist said ownership entitles them to rights they do not have, claiming those rights with the risk of deadly force. This has nothing to do with “gun control” legislation. Gun ownership is constitutionally protected. Responsible owners stop there. Irresponsible owners wield the gun as proof they deserve more.

Diamonds to Wilkes-Barre Area School District for adopting the idea of recording students walking across their school stage in cap and gown — alone and in an empty auditorium — for a future video to help recreate at least some of the feel of a traditional commencement. Other districts around the state and nation are taking similar steps to maintain safety amid the pandemic while still trying to maintain once-in-a-lifetime traditions for high school seniors. The class of 2020 is guaranteed to have distinct memories about their graduating year. Any steps that can mitigate the bad memories should be warmly embraced.

Coal to crooks who insist on leading police on dangerous high speed chases. Of course, they are likely not the types to read editorials admonishing such actions, and even if they are, in the heat of the proverbial moment the odds are high they would still try to flee. But it’s worth saying anyway: Just don’t. This week two men were arrested, when, according to Wilkes-Barre Police, they decided to run when a traffic stop was initiated after a check revealed a “dead” license plate on their Infiniti. The pursuit rushed through five city street, including driving the wrong way on Madison Street, before the Infiniti went out of control, struck a parked vehicle and crashed. Two men were arrested, and two pistols were found — presumably a similar result to what would have happened without all the risk created by fleeing.