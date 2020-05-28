Our view: It’s a perfect time to take part in Y’s ‘Bike Scavenger Hunt’

Having been closed for more than a month, the Wilkes-Barre YMCA came up with a clever activity that requires nothing more than a bike and a little time, and you don’t really have to be a member to participate (though you should consider membership, or at least check regularly on their website for offered programs. You may be surprised).

They are calling it the “Family Bike Scavenger Hunt.” No, of course you are not looking for hidden bikes or bike parts. Your “hunting” for trails and scenery you may never have realized existed, or if you knew about them may never have actually been on them. Here’s how it works.

From May 22 to June 30, grab your bike and head out to at least four of the local Luzerne County trails. Take a ride. If you want to make it official, snap a pic and send it to the Y ([email protected]). Do that fourth trail and you’ve completed the hunt.

The Y sweetened the pot by offering the first 25 families Rita’s Italian Ice gift certificates, but of course the ride is the reward itself.

This falls under “family programs,” but the Y defines “Family” as “Solo or people under the same roof,” so, lots of leeway.

It’s a relatively safe, family-friendly way to encourage a little outdoor exercise. Social distancing isn’t much of a problem on a bike. It’s easy to put on the breaks or give a wide berth on most of these trails. Some, admittedly, are pretty narrow, but being on a bike your time near another person can be very brief if you need to pass each other.

And all seven trails are nearly flat to, at worst, moderate. If you are a non-biker, you may be a tad surprised to see how much the Lehigh Gorge Trail climbs on the way to the Mountain Top Black Diamond Trail head, even though it looks tame enough. Depending on how far you go, the Back Mountain Trail can involve dismounting and walking down and up some steps. And, of course, because it is on a levee, the levee trail does require an initial little climb up said levee.

But this is a clever idea easy to embrace as long as you have a way to get bike(s) to trailheads. No one’s saying you must make the 30-some mile one way trek from Mountain Top to Jim Thorpe. The challenge is just to hit at least four of them, for as long as you enjoy the ride out and back.

You never know. Once you finish four, you may see no reason to stop there, only three from collecting the whole set.

You may find a trail that you really enjoy, and come back to again and again. Or you may find some scenery that really changes your perspective in a pandemic-tinged world. You may reconnect with nature, or with family members.

The trails:

Back Mountain Trail: Trailhead on Parry Street in Luzerne

Susquehanna Warrior Trail: See susquehannawarriortrail.org for maps

Black Diamond Trail & Lehigh Gorge State Park: See the D&L website for trail maps delawareandlehigh.org/map/

Susquehanna River Levee Trail: Wyoming trailhead across from Swetland Homestead on Wyoming Avenue

Susquehanna River Levee Trail: Wilkes-Barre ramps across from Gibby Field at Barney Farms Park

Greater Hazleton Rails-to Trails: Trailhead entrance 1805 East Broad Street, Hazleton

