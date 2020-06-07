Your view: Protest should make one uncomfortable

We like our protests quiet and respectful, but the purpose of protest is to raise awareness about something wrong and by doing that create discomfort and force change. People are made uneasy by protests that can not be easily ignored.

If someone is protesting me, I want the option to ignore them and get on with my life. Don’t yell and keep me awake. Don’t block the streets and inconvenience me. Don’t disrespect me and what I believe in.

If I am unable to ignore a protest against me, then it becomes more than just a nuisance. Once something becomes more than an annoyance, it becomes problematic. The message from the government seems to be that they will graciously tolerate protests that are peaceful, respectful, ineffective and easily dismissed. But shouldn’t the experience of being peacefully protested be uncomfortable?

I am thinking back to NFL football players taking a knee during the national anthem. I was told that they were being “disrespectful” to both flag and country. “Disrespect” was seen as ‘violence’ against the fragile sensibilities of the patriot. Peaceful protest was condemned as disrespectful and un-American. This criticism of taking a knee came from the same people that rage against snowflake liberals and political correctness. This is more than just ironic. It’s diabolical and perpetuates the problem.

Disrespect is implicit in protest. The protester disrespects the power or injustice they see. They speak out against corruption, racism, war or pollution. They disrespect systemic or institutional racism.

Protest is not about protecting the delicate sensibilities of those being protested. I don’t think that the idea of respect is in anyway a valid criticism or concern when criticizing the form a protest takes.

Looting, violence destruction, those are valid concerns.

