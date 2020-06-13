Our view: Diamonds to those who make the most of safety restrictions

June 12, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized

Diamonds to the volunteers at St. Anthony/St. George Maronite Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre for figuring out a way to still make Lebanese meals for a fundraiser while maintaining sensible social distancing and health protocols. As pictures accompanying staff writer Mary Therese Biebel’s Friday story showed, they are sitting two to a table, the tables themselves spacing each pair sufficiently to reduce risk of spreading any possible coronavirus, and wearing masks and gloves. Yet as the their comments in the story made clear, these people were still fully enjoying getting back together for a favorite cause and having the chance to socialize with each other again. “”We only just started going back to church last Sunday,” Lena Michael said (presumably with a smile behind the face mask), “it”s great!” There are still those who insist all restrictions should be lifted, and masks ignored, but it seems clear a surge in new cases in other states and still-depressing death tolls are proof COVID-19 is not remotely beaten yet. More importantly, these good people are proving we can create a new normal that is quite satisfying without dropping the safety efforts.

Coal — and it’s sad that the examples don’t stop coming — to people trying to turn the real threat of spreading disease (COVID-19 in particular) into a personal weapon. You may remember the women who allegedly cost a grocery store a fortune by coughing on fresh fruits and vegetables. More recently the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office filed a criminal complaint against a 68-year-old woman accused of entering a voting location without a mask. Told to put one on, she “began to yell about how the pandemic is a hoax, and and that COVID-19 is fake.” Then she spit on an election workers and blew “raspberries.” Even without the threat of a potentially fatal disease in the mix, this is abhorrent behavior.

Diamonds to Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and City Councilman Tony Brooks for taking a few steps in addressing the concern of unequal justice that has prompted protests locally, nationally and abroad. Brown announced the creation of a citizen advisory board to work with police to improve community relations, while Brooks helped bring some legitimate questions from residents to city officials. Both actions, of course, must see real follow through. Brooks and Brown need to show these are initial steps and not token gestures in reviewing city police policies, actions, training and oversight. But they are good starts.

Coal to the federal Social Security System for failing to keep up with the cost of basics, and to the politicians who refuse to fix the problems. To be very clear, no one should expect to retire and live on Social Security alone, it was never meant to work that way. But a new study by smartasset.com tried to calculate the average net social security income for all counties across the nation, and compare that the the basic costs of living for a retiree in that county, and the results did not reassure. In a large majority of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, income fell short of basic needs. This is a very wealthy country, it’s hard to imagine we can’t meet this low a bar.

– Times Leader