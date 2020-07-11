Luzerne County Historical Society to hold second annual Road Rally in the Valley

July 11, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized
The Swetland Homestead will serve has homebase for the second annual Road Rally in the Valley in August. Luzerne County Historical Society photo

To register, or for a full list of event rules, call the Luzerne County Historical Society at 570-823-6244, ext. 3, or email [email protected]

The Luzerne County Historical society has a simple goal for its special event in August.

“We want people to realize all the history they drive by daily,” said Luzerne County Historical Society event coordinator Mark Riccetti Jr. when speaking of the second annual Road Rally in the Valley, which will be held Aug. 2.

The rally, which combines a scavenger hunt with a road race, takes teams to historic sites in the area. Unlike a typical road race, Road Rally teams do not attempt to beat the clock, but another team’s odometer.

“It’s what motor enthusiasts call a gimmick rally,” explained Riccetti Jr. “Teams sign in and get a book of clues. Whoever can decode the most clues, and travel the shortest distance to visit the historical landmarks and take photos with their team, wins. Last year, first place came down to tenths of a mile.”

Prizes are also awarded for second and third place per class. Other special awards will also be up for grabs. Afterward, teams can celebrate at the Swetland Homestead, which will offer food and music.

“The theme this year is close to home,” Riccetti said when speaking of the event. “Because the county is just starting to reopen, we tried to keep the course not too far out of the area. We really want people to realize the historical sites they may see driving to-and-from work every day.”

The Road Rally in the Valley is open to all road legal vehicles of any age, make or model. Motorcycle owners can also participate.

Teams will meet at the historic 1803 Swetland Homestead the day of the event. There is a registration fee of $35 for members of the Luzerne County Historical Society, while for non-members, the fee is $45.

Swag bags will be given to the first 100 registered teams, however registration can also take place on the day of the event.