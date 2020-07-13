‘Let the adventure begin!’

July 13, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized

St. Jude School bids Mrs. Anne Powers farewell

Teacher Anne Powers was honored at a drive-by parade as she took her leave from St. Jude School in Mountaintop. She celebrated with students, including Rhea Mascarenhas. Submitted photo

Teacher Anne Powers was honored at a drive-by parade as she took her leave from St. Jude School in Mountaintop. She celebrated with students, including Rhea Mascarenhas.

Submitted photo

<p>Mrs. Powers accepts congratulations from student6 Julia Dvorak and her family.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Mrs. Powers accepts congratulations from student6 Julia Dvorak and her family.

Submitted photo

<p>Other faculty members put together a sign that advises Mrs. Powers to ‘Let the adventure begin!’</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Other faculty members put together a sign that advises Mrs. Powers to ‘Let the adventure begin!’

Submitted photo

St. Jude School in Mountain Top recently said good-bye to a well-loved teacher, wishing Anne Powers well as she enters retirement.

Students, their families and fellow faculty members honored her with a drive-by parade and a sign that advised her to “Let the adventure begin!”

Mrs. Powers first taught as a permanent substitute in the Wyoming Area School District and then took a job at St. John the Baptist School in Pittston, where she taught sixth grade for thee and one half years, until her son was born.

When she returned to teaching she was hired to teach eighth grade at Wyoming Area Catholic Schol in Exeter. She taught there and at St. Mary’s School in Pittston.

When St. Mary’s School closed, she taught second grade at Wyoming Area Catholic School.

She has taught for the past year at St. Jude.

In all, she has been employed for 18 years by the Diocese of Scranton. She said she has enjoyed teaching students who are enthusiastic and respectful and she will miss her students and colleagues very much.