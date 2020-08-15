Our view: Solutions to City Hall’s elevator issues

August 15, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized

Let’s face it, through nobody’s fault Wilkes-Barre City Hall has been having a bad year.

As staff writer Jerry Lynott noted in the lead to a story in Wednesday’s paper, the center of the Diamond City’s government got whacked by the COVID-19 pandemic, being forced to send workers home and curtail services and operation. Like municipalities across the county and the country, the pandemic has also seriously altered the city’s budget, and not in a good way.

Then there was a big chunk of the roof getting blown off by an April storm, making it impossible for even the few employees who stayed on the job during the pandemic to use the offices.

Now the elevator has stopped working.

OK, it’s not completely accurate to say no one can be blamed. The virus should have been better contained sooner, but that was hardly the job of Mayor George Brown and City Council. It’s a global pandemic, it really needed to be contained early at the global (and national) level.

And you might be able to pin some sort of blame for the roof on local government officials. Sure, it was the proverbial act of God, but one wonders how long it’s been since the roof was checked and maybe updated to make sure it was a bit more storm-resistant. Still, it was an unexpected consequence of a particularly nasty storm that did damage in many other locations.

But the elevator? Truth is, it is emblematic of a deep-seated failure of governments throughout this region. When it comes to keeping budgets in line and avoiding costly and unpopular tax increases, a favorite tactic at all levels has long been maintenance deferral.

The heating system’s getting old and cantankerous? It’s still working, put it off another year. The windows don’t open and close properly? Don’t open or close them! The ACs a bit tepid? Buy a fan for your desk. The waterline is ancient, that wall is starting to crumble a bit, the electricity is a tad unreliable. We’ll get to it later.

Such is the case with the City Hall elevator. It’s old. It’s hard to get parts. It’s expensive when you do find them. And the truth is, it should have been replaced years ago.

But that’s an obvious problem. There’s a deeper one here that City Hall has never fully faced. The old building, as impressive as it can be from the outside, has always suffered from an acute case of handicap non-access. The first floor has been accessible for a long time, thanks to a ramp in the parking lot. But there are four floors in use, and without an elevator, three instantly become non-compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A new, more accessible City Hall would be the solution, but that’s costly and, frankly, the old building has a certain charm and history at this point. We suspect there is little room for meaningful modification of the building, but it may be time to more carefully evaluate what services go on which floors.

The other option is costly but may be valid: Look into a way to add a second, modern elevator, perhaps raised outside the existing building’s envelope, say, taking up a bit of the parking lot.

It may be a far-fetched idea, but every once in a while it can pay to think outside the box — or in this case, outside the bricks.