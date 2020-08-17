Your view: Administration not addressing looming issues

August 16, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized

We are in the midst of a pandemic. It will probably still be here in November. At least that is what the scientists predict. Is it too much to expect that our government would be planning now for that eventuality? Is it too much to expect a proactive response to an inevitable catastrophe? Should I expect my government to build a dike in a flood zone, if that’s where people are already living?

President Donald Trump is not preparing the nation for the November election. He is preparing the nation for the inevitable discord that he will largely be responsible for when there is confusion and discord over the results.

His government is not addressing concerns over the safety of mail in ballots or absentee voting. They are exacerbating and fueling doubt. His government is not now addressing the short comings of our U.S. Postal Service, rather he is fueling our lack of confidence in their ability to handle the inevitable surge in mail.

Why would that be? Who stands to benefit from a contested election? Why is America not great enough to fix this problem before it happens?

Sadly we all know the answers to those questions.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre