Marlins win to take5 of 7 from Phillies

September 14, 2020 Times Leader Uncategorized
Associated Press
Miami’s Starling Marte scores on a double by Jesus Aguilar behind Phillies catcher Rafael Marchan on Monday in Miami. Lynne Sladky | AP photo

MIAMI — The Marlins still have never lost a Game 7.

Pablo Lopez allowed one run in seven innings with the help of flashy defense by right fielder Matt Joyce, and the upstart Marlins won the finale of their marathon seven-game series against Philadelphia on Monday, 6-2.

The series, the majors’ longest in the regular season in 53 years, included three makeup games and two doubleheaders. The Marlins’ only other Game 7s were in the 1997 and 2003 postseasons, and they won the World Series both years.

“For Game 7 you have in your mind a lot more fans and more energy, but these were huge games for us,” Joyce said. “We played really well, and we’re excited to be in the position we’re in.”

Marlins Park was mostly empty because of the coronavirus, but the home team still created some buzz by winning five of seven from Philadelphia, including the final three in the series.

The Marlins (24-21) moved into second place in the NL East, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Phils, and have a shot at their first playoff berth in 17 years after overcoming an early season COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined more than half the team.

Lopez (4-4) bounced back from his worst outing of the year by allowing only three hits and retiring his final 13 batters. He was helped by not one but two over-the-shoulder basket catches on the warning track by a retreating Joyce, who robbed Scott Kingery and Jean Segura.

The only run Lopez allowed came on Andrew McCutchen’s seventh homer to start the game. Philadelphia totaled four hits without J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins, both nursing injuries.

Reds sweep Pirates

CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas hit a big three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 9-4 for a doubleheader sweep.

Moustakas drove in Shogo Akiyama and Eugenio Suárez with a two-out shot to center off Nik Turley (0-2). Pittsburgh had just taken a 4-3 lead on rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-run shot with two out in the top half of the inning.

Brian Goodwin and Joey Votto also connected for Cincinnati, which won a third straight game for the first time since Aug. 28. Sal Romano (1-0) got the victory, retiring Gregory Polanco with the bases loaded for the final out of the fifth.

In the opener, rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Reds to a 3-1 win.

With two out and the bases empty, rookie Jose Garcia singled to left against Sam Howard (2-2). Manager David Bell then sent Stephenson up to hit for Shogo Akiyama, and the catcher hit a drive to left for his second homer.

Orioles 14, Braves 1

BALTIMORE — DJ Stewart hit the first of three Baltimore homers in a nine-run third inning, and the Orioles pounded Atlanta to end a five-game losing streak.

After winning three of four in Washington to extend their NL East lead to a season-high 3 1/2 games, the Braves were handed their most lopsided defeat of the year, enabling second-place Miami to shave a game off the margin.

A solo home run by Freddie Freeman was the extent of Atlanta’s offense over seven innings against Jorge López (2-0), who entered with a 6.38 ERA.

Athletics, Mariners split

SEATTLE — Mike Minor tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, Jake Lamb doubled and homered in his first game after signing with Oakland, and the Athletics beat Seattle 9-0 in the nightcap of their doubleheader.

Seattle won the opener 6-5, rallying from a 5-0 deficit and scoring twice in the sixth inning with two outs to earn a split and stay on the heels of the Houston in the AL West. Seattle is 1 ½ games behind the Astros for second place.

Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura drove in Avisail Garcia with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, giving Milwaukee the win in the opening game of a doubleheader.

The Cardinals broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edman’s two-out single off Freddy Peralta (2-1) brought home Tyler O’Neill. But the Brewers got to Ryan Helsley (1-1) in the bottom of the inning.

Ryan Braun doubled home the tying run, and Hiura made it 2-1 with his fly ball to left off Austin Gomber.