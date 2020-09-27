Your view: Toomey shows no cocern for people of Pennsylvania

September 27, 2020

This letter is addressed to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Zionsville, since he won’t meet with his constituents and his staff are rude on the phone when you’re lucky enough to get through.

As a lifelong resident in Pennsylvania, and a small business owner for more than 33 years, I can’t express enough my disgust at Toomey’s lack of leadership and concern for the working people of our great state. His hypocritical stance from 2016 on confirming a Supreme Court justice is just one of his many flaws.

Toomey has not met in any open forum with his constituents in years. Toomey works for his corporate donors, period. He is a shill for the billionaire class and Wall Street.

Toomey has no concern for working and middle class white, Black and brown people. Maintaining his hold on power is his only goal.

Toomey tries, without success, to appear level headed and centrist. His voting record shows him to be a lapdog for Trump, the great divider. Toomey’s allegiance to working for the swamp of billionaires who take more and more, at the expense of the rest of us, must end.

If there’s one thing Toomey can do to start to remedy his lack of integrity, it would be to stay true to his own conviction that voting for a Supreme Court Justice just weeks before a presidential election would deny “giving the American people a direct voice in the selection.”

If he can’t be true to his own words, how can he expect to win the governorship of our state?

Jay Notartomaso

West Wyoming, PA