WILKES-BARRE — Starting on Oct. 25, the Diamond City Partnership (DCP) will be hosting the first-ever Diamond City Dine Out, where some of Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s most popular restaurants and eateries will provide great deals to customers in a celebration of the city’s dining, art and cultural options.

“As a community and region, we cannot afford to lose the momentum that was building prior to COVID-19,” said Larry Newman, DCP’s executive director. “Downtown Wilkes-Barre is one of our region’s most critical economic drivers, home to major employers, independent businesses, restaurants, arts and culture venues, historic attractions, colleges and entrepreneurs.”

The special will run through Oct. 31, as restaurants are looking to welcome patrons and make them feel safe while dining at their establishments.

The participating locations include:

• Abide Coffee House

• Bank and Vine

• Rodano’s

• Franklin’s

• Bronco’s Vault Brazilian Steakhouse

• The Down Pour

• Jonathan’s

• Burrito Loco Pizza and Grill

• City Market and Cafe

• Istanbul Grill

• Januzzi’s Pizza

• Mimmo’s Pizza

• Nucleus Raw Foods

• Pete’s Place

• Oyster Restaurant

• Pronto Via Pizzeria

• Valley Seafood

“Preserving Downtown’s progress is now more important than ever. With many large companies now viewing remote working as a viable option, small cities like Wilkes-Barre have newfound appeal,” said Susan Magnotta, DCP’s Director of Marketing and Development. “Our region is in an excellent position to attract and retain talent, but only if we work to preserve and build upon the assets — like those the Downtown offers — that make our region a unique and desirable place to live, work, and visit.”

The event is made possible by presenting sponsorBuilding Blocks Learning Center, and additional sponsors are Times Leader Media Group, M&T Bank, Discover NEPA, and The Luzerne County Visitors Bureau.

For a full list of deals and promotions being offered during the Diamond City Dine Out, visit wbdcp.org or the Diamond City Partnership’s Facebook page.