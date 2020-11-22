🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding issued a very timely reminder to the state’s 850,000-plus licensed hunters: If you don’t need the deer meat, consider donating it to those less fortunate who really are struggling to feed families.

As staff writer Bill O’Boyle reported, Redding teamed with Hunger-Free Pennsylvania and Hunters Sharing the Harvest to pitch the idea.

“In a year of challenges, Hunters Sharing the Harvest is a reliable tradition that offers us some bright light,” Redding said. “It’s a shining example of the good that can happen when public sector support and private sector generosity work together to solve a problem.”

The nonprofit Hunters Sharing the Harvest coordinates donations, processing and distribution, making that venison more than a personal trophy: It becomes aid to those in need. Considering that a single deer can provide up to 200 meals, it doesn’t take much to make a big difference. Last year, the organization handled more than 160,000 pounds of venison, providing 822,000 meals.

The department of agriculture has been helping by contracting Hunters Share the Harvest and defraying the costs of their operations, renewing the contract last year. Amid a global pandemic that has cost the loss of millions of jobs, donating your kill could be more important this season.

“Now more than ever, we need the support of Pennsylvanians as we work to feed the growing number of people facing food insecurity,” Hunger-Free Pennsylvania Executive Director Sheila Christopher said. “This partnership with Hunters Sharing the Harvest is critical to maintaining a steady supply of lean, high-protein product that is often difficult for our member food banks to source.”

It is, of course, strictly a volunteer option. If you relish your venison, or feel a need for it yourself, by all means, keep it. If you have friends, relatives or acquaintances you know are struggling with food insecurity, you can bypass the state and the nonprofit and donate the meat directly to those you want to help.

But if you hunt more for the fresh air and challenge, and can afford to buy your own meat with money to spare, this is a good option. Hunters Sharing the Harvest Executive Director John Plowman explained why nicely.

“Our program is unique in maintaining its effectiveness and recognition of our Pennsylvania hunters’ compassion for others since 1991,” he said. “With a 2019 record of more than 160,000 high-protein pounds distributed to statewide food banks, soup kitchens and families in need, we’re shooting for comparably good results for 2020.”

There is a lot more information at the Hunters Sharing the Harvest website, sharedeer.org, including a list — by county — of participating meat processors with an interactive map to help you find one near you. Three of them are in Luzerne County: Country Butcher Shop in the Drums section of Butler Township, Wren’s Taxidermy and Deer Processing in Dallas, and Naugles Deer Processing in Hunlock Creek.

Kudos to them for participating, and kudos to all the local hunters who have contributed to what Hunters Sharing the Harvest says has been 1.5 million pounds of donated venison since 1991.

Consider helping them move quickly to 2 million pounds.