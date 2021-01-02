🔊 Listen to this

And now for something completely different. Feel free to carve out your own jokes, about making the butterfly, buttering up people or churning over a new leaf.

Not so long ago we praised the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s innovative “Oh Say, Can You Sing” National Anthem contest. The state Department of Agriculture invited people to submit video clips of them singing the anthem, preferably in creative ways, promising a different individual or group would be chosen to perform it at the beginning of each day of the 105th PA Farm Show.

FYI, state Rep Eddie Day Pashinski of Luzerne County was one of those chosen when results were announced. Pashinski, if you didn’t know, has a long career of musical work, performing in a group called The Starfires and having taught music in high school before entering politics.

Well, we think the folks at the Ag department came up with another clever idea to engage people in a Farm Show that, thanks to the pandemic, will be held virtually Jan. 11 through Jan. 15. It’s the “Butter Up” contest.

You are officially invited to craft your own butter sculpture creation and enter it, with a chance to win a gift card from members of the Pennsylvania Food Merchant’s Association.

“Each year, Pennsylvanians come from near and far to marvel at the 1,000-pound sculpture that has become a keystone to the annual Farm Show,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a media release. “It’s a symbol of Pennsylvania’s hard-working dairy industry that works 24/7/365 rain or shine to nourish Pennsylvania.

“Now, we invite you to try your own hand and gain new appreciation for the art of butter sculpting. So Butter Up, Pennsylvania!”

Don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers. Help spread the joy. You’ve got this down pat. There can be no margarine of error.

Submissions can be made from Jan. 9 through Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. The basic guidelines:

• You can use up to 5 pounds of butter;

• You can use chicken wire, sculpting wire and a base to support the design;

• You cannot use food dye or coloring of any kind to enhance the butter; and

• Sculptures must be unique, individual work of the entrants.

Though not required, the state suggests using Pennsylvania butter — which makes good sense for a state Farm Show — identifiable by the PA Preferred logo, plant code 42, or just buying it directly at a local farmers market that sources a Pennsylvania dairy.

Entrants will be judged by fans of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page in five age groups: 5-10, 11-13,14-18, 19-64 and seniors 65 and up. Full rules are at farmshow.pa.gov.

So if you think you could, um, stick the landing in a butter sculpture contest, consider giving it a try. If your male friend mocks your efforts, just ask how dairy.

This could be one way to make 2021 a butter year.

— Times Leader