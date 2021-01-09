Jump: Karl Hall saved thanks to government assistance

Ben Walsh and Brianna Collins of Tigers Jaw perform to a sold out crowd at Karl Hall in Wilkes-Barre in 2019, long before social distancing restrictions would prevent such performances.

WILKES-BARRE — About a year ago, the Times Leader spoke with a few local arts venues about how they plan to survive forced closures as a result of COVID-19.

Back then, there was still some hope that everything would be over in a few weeks. Back then, AJ Jump, founder of Karl Hall, told us that he was worried about the future of his music venue if things dragged on longer than that.

“Unfortunately, if this continues on for a long time, more than two months, it’s going to put a major hurt on us,” Jump said in a story that ran originally on March 29, 2020. “Right now, everyone is in this together. Some people have bigger problems than others. … A lot of people are in the same boat, so I don’t feel like I should be asking for money.”

Obviously, things have gone on quite a bit longer than two months. But Karl Hall is still there. Jump said that a substantial reason why the venue has been able to survive as long as it has is because of funds secured through various governmental sources and some support from fans.

According to Jump, so far, the music venue, located on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, hasn’t been able to do some of the large-scale live streams that some of the country’s most famous music venues have been able to rely on, partly because of technology issues.

Jump said that, to do a high quality live stream of music, especially of a full band, would require higher speed internet than is currently coming into the Polish Union Building out of which the venue is based. But Jump also said that those nationally recognized clubs in New York City, Nashville and other music destination towns have a recognition that Karl Hall doesn’t yet.

“To do something like that and ask for $10 or $20, they have the base,” he said, referring to the larger clubs. “Here in Wilkes-Barre, Karl Hall is building and building and building.

“As the years go on, we hope to keep getting that exposure,” he went on. “We hope to become part of the fabric of America.”

But, Jump acknowledges that that isn’t quite where they are.

However, Jump said that there has been some online presence with pre-recorded videos, featuring bands and solo acts like University Drive, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and James Barrett. He also said that there is going to be more coming soon, but that he isn’t at liberty to talk about it yet.

Since the first round of closure orders in March of last year, Karl Hall has only been able to put on one show, an outdoor show with the Mule Team that was held in the parking lot behind the venue, dubbed the “Out Back” show.

Jump thinks that, more than online shows, what people truly want from the entertainment industry is in-person performances.

“We’re human,” he said. “As much as they want to push the digital age, we’re human. People are ready to get back to the realness.”

But Jump acknowledges that it isn’t safe to get back to that realness yet. That’s where the governmental funding comes in.

Jump said that Karl Hall is just one of the many, many small venues around the country that will be receiving funding through the recently passed COVID-19 spending package — the same package that likely recently got you a $600 stimulus check.

Of the $900 billion in spending in the recently passed bill, $15 billion is earmarked to go toward arts outlets like Karl Hall and others like it around the nation. Jump said that Karl Hall is entitled to 45% of it the gross revenue that it made in ticket sales in 2019, before the world changed.

Additionally, Jump said that Karl Hall was able to secure funding through Luzerne County, which Jump said essentially saved the business.

“If I didn’t have that money to pay the bills, it would’ve shut down,” he said. “We were in grave need of that money, and Luzerne County came through.”

Jump expressed frustration with some people he’s seen complaining about “hand-outs,” saying that a dire situation like this requires major efforts to fix.

“This isn’t a hand-out; we need this,” he said. “How are you supposed to put on a concert when you can’t put on a concert?

“Who I am as a person has been taken away,” he went on. “This is the longest I’ve gone without playing professionally. … Luckily I had three different day gigs. If I didn’t, man, I would’ve been screwed in this.”

But Jump said that, with good news about a vaccine and as Americans get closer to herd immunity, there’s beginning to be some hope on the horizon.

“The plan right now is to sit tight, wait till the weather breaks, and then, come May, do one to two outdoor shows out back per month,” he said. “We’ll roll that way through the summer and be able to keep an eye on everything and re-evaluate in September and hopefully have a grand re-opening in October.”

Jump said he cannot wait for that day, when things are safe enough to gather again.

“When things do come back, I urge people to get out and go to events they wouldn’t normally go to. Check things out.

“It’s the old saying: you don’t know what you have until it’s gone, especially in a smaller market like this,” he said.