Local woman talks of family’s beginnings with runaway slave

WILKES-BARRE — Constance E. Wynn’s Moyallen Street home has been in her family for a long, long time.

Wynn, 70, welcomed a Times Leader reporter into her — beautifully decorated — home on Friday to talk about the history of her home and herself. That history, she said, can be traced as far back as the late 1800s with an escaped slave named Mary Jane Merritt.

According to Wynn, not much Merritt’s life is known for sure, besides the fact that it ended in our area in 1891. Merritt, Wynn’s great-great-grandmother, had presumably been living in Northeastern Pennsylvania for several decades prior to her death.

Wynn said that, from what she could piece together a few years ago with Professor Sherman F. Wooden while he was working on a book he published through The Center for Anti-Slavery Studies, Merritt likely escaped from slavery in Georgia with 15 children and other family members in tow.

Merritt then went on to eventually become a founding member of the Bethel AME Church in Scranton, which still worships today. But Merritt moved to Wilkes-Barre eventually, residing briefly in a home built by her daughter. That’s the home that Wynn still lives in today.

Wynn enumerated stories of her family’s history, with her ancestors becoming, as she put it, respected members of the Wilkes-Barre community, despite being Black in a time that was far less friendly to Black people. Some were accountants, some bookkeepers and her uncle Emerson was a World War II veteran before going on to work for the CIA.

Generations of her family passed through the home, until eventually she and her eight siblings lived there as well. Wynn laughed, remembering that she, the youngest, was the only one in the family to go to E.L. Meyers High School. The rest all went to GAR.

“Thanksgiving day was never a pleasure in my house; I stayed out in the kitchen with the children until I was 30,” she joked.

So the Wilkes-Barre ties run deep. And Wynn says that this history that she’s been able to piece together means the world to her. When asked why she’s put so much work into tracking down her family’s history, her response came quickly.

“The people themselves,” she said. “I needed to understand the run. These people were beyond brave to me. They were being hunted and they were being killed. But yet, whatever was going on in your life was so horrific that it didn’t matter whether you were running or not, whether you were captured or not.

“I can’t even imagine it,” she went on. She referenced the infamous “40 acres and a mule” that were ordered to be given to some freed slave families in 1865, an order which was later reversed by President Andrew Johnson.

“I know somebody asked me, ‘What would you do if the government gave you 40 acres and a mule?’ I said I’d have to give it back,” she said. “Because I do not have the tenacity that my great-great-grandparents had working the land. I can never do what they did. I think about it all the time.

“40 acres and a mule? How much is that?” she laughed.

Reckoning with history

Wynn said that she recently worked on a program for the Luzerne County Historical Society about African American women and other women of color who were suffragettes, fighting for the right for women to vote in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

“I could not get over Native American, Hispanic American and African American women at this particular time, right after post-emancipation, they were willing to put their lives on the line because they truly wanted freedom,” she said. “They truly wanted freedom; they felt that they’ve been in this country for at least 300 years, and why shouldn’t they want freedom and be granted freedom?”

Wynn said that she is amazed by the work people in the past have put into the fight for freedom, but that more work needs to be done, and that she’s worried by increased anger toward minority groups in recent years.

“We’re in a real not good state right now,” she said. “And we need to get back to where we’re having discussion and talks and at least trying to figure out what’s going on in the world.

“There’s so much going on in the world,” she went on. “We’re not the only country. We need to understand why Black Lives Matter grew across the world; it’s because Britain and other countries are going through the same thing we are, and it’s because they haven’t addressed the problem of racism, for heaven’s sake.”

According to Wynn, this is why things like Black History Month matter so much.

“We’ve never been taught the true story; that’s the problem,” Wynn said, saying that American history is often taught in such a way so as to white wash some of the worst injustices, be it 400 years of slavery or President Andrew Jackson forcing native people onto the Trail of Tears. “We’ve been taken out of context for 400 years, we’re just trying to creep back into the story.”

A history of pain

Wynn said that education is important to combat what she labels as systemic racism.

“They’ve been in it so long that they don’t even realize that they’re saying things that would hurt someone else’s feelings,” she said. “We need to stop being so selfish and self-centered. We truly need to get together.”

But she did say that to critically examine American history will always be a painful experience.

“The pain will always be there; the pain will never go away,” she said. “You think it does, then you start digging into your history, then, here it comes. Here comes the pain one more time.

“You can push it down, but it’s always there,” she said.

Wynn said that she is happy that Black Americans are more accepted than they were at earlier points in American history, but she is worried, after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black individuals whose violent deaths at the hands of police sparked worldwide protest, that America might be reverting to its old ways more and more.

As she said, more work needs to be done. And Wynn says that she will be part of that work, even if it’s through Zoom meetings from the home that’s been in her family for so many generations.