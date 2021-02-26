Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme enhance pasta dish

🔊 Listen to this

Two pans of the pasta dish, lightly browned from the broiler, and fragrant with fresh herbs, are ready to serve.

The cheese sauce is savory and creamy and the herbs add a kind of sweetness to this four-cheese pasta dish.

“Parmesan?” a taste tester guessed. “Sharp cheddar?” “Goat cheese?”

“Is there spinach in here?”

“Definitely oregano!”

Well, actually, Parmesan and sharp cheddar are two of the cheeses I included in this week’s test kitchen offering, along with Gouda and fontina.

But there was no spinach, no oregano, and no goat cheese.

Still, it was fun to ask the newsroom taste testers to try to identify the cheeses that gave this Four Cheese Macaroni and Cheese Dish its creaminess, and even more fun to have them guess which four herbs lent their sweetly fragrant flavor.

For the record, I found the recipe on the Better Homes and Garden website, which listed sharp cheddar, Gouda, Swiss and Parmesan as its four cheeses and suggested a sprinkling of parsley on top.

One variation mentioned swapping fontina for Swiss and also adding sage. I did that, and figured as long as I was going to use parsley and sage I’d add rosemary and thyme, in honor of Simon & Garfunkel’s haunting song from 1968, “Scarborough Fair.”

Reporter and taste tester Patrick Kernan, who sometimes writes about music, recognized the refrain of the vintage tune even though it hit the charts way before he was born. I think that makes up for him not being able to guess a single cheese.

“I’m cheese blind,” he said.

But he enjoyed the dish, declaring “It reminds me of something my mother would make.”

Other taste testers gave it thumbs up as well.

“First let me say it’s very good,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said before guessing a cheese or two and praising “that good flavor of Italian herbs” as well as noting she was “really happy to see the onions.”

Columnist Bill O’Boyle and editor Roger DuPuis both gave it “a really very good” approval rating, and obituary writer Maria DiBou chimed in with more praise.

“My biggest gripe with macaroni and cheese is when it’s just cheese and noodles,” she said, “but this has a nice, creamy sauce.”

Below is the recipe, which incidentally directs the home cook to sprinkle a layer of panko bread crumbs on top. Because I’m not a big fan of bread crumbs, I skipped that part and topped the dish only with parsley before I slid it under the broiler.

As for the sage, rosemary and thyme, I minced a tablespoon of them and whisked that into the cheese sauce when it was still on the stovetop.

The recipe also calls for a pound of cavatappi or corkscrew-shape pasta. I used half corkscrew-shape and half elbow macaroni, because that’s what I had in the cupboard. And I made a double batch so we’d have plenty at home as well as at work. Here is the recipe for a single batch:

FOUR CHEESE MACARONI AND CHEESE

(Better Homes and Gardens)

16-ounce package dried cavatappi or corkscrew-shape pasta

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

⅓ cup finely chopped onion (1 small)

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 ½ cups milk

8 ounces Gouda cheese, shredded (2 cups)

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (1 cup)

4 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded (1 cup)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon butter, melted

½ cup panko (Japanese-style bread crumbs)

Snipped fresh parsley (optional)

Step 1

Preheat broiler. Coat a 2 1/2- to 3-quart broiler-safe au gratin or baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boiling. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain and return to the warm pot.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan melt the 3 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir for 3 minutes. Stir in flour, kosher salt, and pepper. Add milk all at once. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly. Cook and whisk for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Add Gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese, whisking until cheeses are melted and sauce is smooth. Add the cheese sauce to cooked pasta; stir to coat. Transfer mixture to prepared dish.

Step 4

In a small microwave-safe bowl melt the 1 teaspoon butter. Stir in panko and the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle panko mixture over pasta mixture. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat about 2 minutes or until top is browned. If desired, garnish with parsley.