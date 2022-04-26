🔊 Listen to this

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former congressman and presidential candidate said he was experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted. On Sunday, O’Rourke was campaigning in East Texas, where he spoke to a crowded room of supporters while maskless.

O’Rourke said in a statement that he had tested negative on Sunday morning.

O’Rourke is running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott,