Nicole Zappone

Many brides put their dream wedding on pause when the COVID-19 pandemic happened. Now that the cases seem to be relaxing and nice weather is back for many in the United States, soon-to-be-newlyweds are going back into full matrimonial planning mode.

While some venues still have restrictions, weddings look more like what they used to – more extensive guest lists, destination events, and significant

With the pandemic-induced cabin fever that many of us experienced, everyone is ready to get out and enjoy a big party.

“What better way to celebrate in a big way than a wedding? Blow-out weddings are making a comeback, and I could not be happier about that if I’m being honest,” James Green, owner of , said. “Nothing is more memorable than a giant party to celebrate your vows.”

For some wedding parties, they are just over dealing with COVID. No one requires or wears masks.

The next level, according to John Alden, owner of the wedding venue in Northern California Wine Country, is couples who have friends that wear masks during the ceremony and cocktail hour take them off to eat and leave as soon as they can politely do so.

Alden has also seen couples require everyone, including the vendors and guests, to be and tested before the event.

“They freak out when they find out that someone isn’t vaccinated,” Alden said. “In one case, the bride (a nurse) and groom had a knock-down-drag-out argument with the best man because he wouldn’t test and say if he was vaccinated.”

In the end, the best man was cut out of the wedding, ending a long-term friendship.

Other wedding trends for 2022 include more personalized and tailored ceremonies, as couples look to create unique experiences that reflect their personalities and styles.

“There is also likely to be an increase in eco-friendly weddings, as couples seek to reduce their environmental impact and celebrate sustainable practices,” Farnam Elyasof, CEO and Founder of , said. “Finally, we may see a resurgence of more traditional elements, such as and formal dinners, as couples look to add a sense of classic elegance to their weddings.”

Over time, Elyasof said, there are also more likely to be many new technological advancements that will impact wedding planning and execution.

For example, there are to make it easier for couples to connect with vendors and create their perfect weddings, including experiences that allow guests to “attend” weddings in other locations, at the same time, or with a 360 video. There are even virtual photo booths that allow guests to with the bride and groom or other guests from miles away.

“Overall, 2022 is set to be a truly exciting year for weddings, as couples continue to push the boundaries of what it means to get married in today’s world,” Elyasof said.

Jessica Pridham, the co-founder of , has been doing wedding planning for almost a decade and has pivoted into elopements ever since COVID started.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in people interested in small wedding/elopements, and it’s continued even after cases go down,” Pridham said.

“One of the main reasons is because vendors are all booked up for the foreseeable future on the weekends. They are available for weekday elopements, though, so you can get married a lot faster if you’re willing to have less people at your wedding.”

Pridham also said that they are getting many people coming to them and saying they’re unwilling to spend the outrageous amounts of higher wedding costs. “People just don’t anymore unless they are well off – it’s a big change from our parents’ generation,” Pridham said.

Emma Thurgood of is a small New England wedding and elopement photographer; she has worked with dozens of couples throughout the pandemic and noticed some definite trends afterward.

Couples are choosing to plan a smaller wedding from the start. Whether it’s eloping or just keeping the guest count under 75, Thurgood said that many couples are trying to stay small for the intention and intimacy of the event.

“I think many newly engaged couples are looking at how much of a struggle it was for couples when the pandemic first struck and how those couples lost dates, vendors, and money for weddings that never happened or had to be put on hold for two years,” Thurgood said.

Secondly, couples are looking at breaking their weddings up into two events. Thurgood has worked with several couples over the last two years, decided to elope on one day and then have a more significant celebration later.

“Many of them have commented how being married took a lot of the stress off of the big celebration day because they were already married and had that emotionally vulnerable and charged moment privately – the focus was more on having fun with their guests,” Thurgood said.

In the post-COVID world of weddings, Thurgood said that newly engaged couples are shifting the focus of their day and its priorities. Planned elopements were already rising before the pandemic, but now micro-weddings and adventure elopements are taking up a relatively of the industry.

“Couples are choosing these weddings to prioritize themselves on their wedding day, allocate their budget toward experiences over things, and save money overall on the wedding day,” Thurgood said.

