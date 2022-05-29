🔊 Listen to this

Andrew Sheeler

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning after exhibiting mild symptoms, according to a statement from his press office.

“The governor will continue to work remotely. In accordance with local and state health guidelines, Gov. Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2 and until he tests negative,” according to Newsom’s office.

The Democratic governor has received a prescription for the antiviral medication Paxlovid, and will begin the five-day regiment immediately, his office said.

Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, the most recent one on May 18.

His positive test comes just a day after he had an audience with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The governor’s office has been in contact with the prime minister’s delegation, according to Newsom’s office.

Ardern herself tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, according to multiple news sources.

California currently has a COVID-19 case rate of 30.8 new cases per 100,000, with a 7% test positivity rate. The state averages nine COVID-19-related deaths daily.

