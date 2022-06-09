🔊 Listen to this

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his attendance at upcoming events.

Keller’s office said Thursday that he tested positive earlier this week and is experiencing symptoms but didn’t elaborate. He is isolating to keep his family and staff safe, the office said.

Keller had planned to attend weekend events in Albuquerque, including a Pride festival and Summerfest.

He also had planned to visit Saturday with President Joe Biden who is scheduled to make a quick stop in New Mexico to be briefed on wildfires burning in the state and the recovery efforts.

Keller said he’s looking forward to returning to in-person duties once it’s safe.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in New Mexico. But top state health officials said Wednesday that a return to mask mandates or other widespread public health restrictions are unlikely because infections are becoming more mild.