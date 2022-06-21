🔊 Listen to this

Beginning Monday, travelers to the Bahamas who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to present a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the islands, provided they show proof of full vaccination upon entry.

The testing rules for unvaccinated travelers have also changed.

Travelers aged 2 and older must present a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen or RT-PCR test taken no more than three days prior to arrival.

Before June 19, unvaccinated travelers aged 12 and older were required to take an RT-PCR test during the same time frame; the new testing option could make it easier for travelers to test negative prior to arrival since rapid antigen tests are faster.

Earlier, The Bahamas announced it would end the Travel Health Visa requirement for all travelers on the same day.

The last change to The Bahamas’ entry requirements came in March when it announced it would end the post-arrival testing requirement for unvaccinated travelers. Since then, the CDC changed its risk level to Level 3: High due to rising cases of COVID-19, though the U.S. State Department categorizes it as a Level 2 risk, not due to the virus.

