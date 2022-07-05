Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday that he has COVID-19 for a second time.
Ellison tested positive for the virus Monday morning, and he is self-isolating and working from home, according to a post on his Twitter account.
“I’m feeling fine and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” he wrote.
Ellison tested positive the first time in January during a trip abroad. He said then that he experienced mild symptoms “but nothing worse than a mild cold.”
