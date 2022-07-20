🔊 Listen to this

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Tuesday that the Illinois governor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pritzker is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid, according to a statement from his office. He is working from home.

The Democrat undergoes a routine COVID-19 testing regimen and received the positive result after he was notified that several close contacts had contracted the illness.

Pritzker is vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He has long urged everyone to be vaccinated and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for staying healthy and stopping the spread.

As of last Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that nearly half of all counties in Illinois are at for COVID-19 and of the rest, all but eight counties are at “medium community level.” The Public Health Department recommends people use caution and wear a face covering when indoors.

Since early 2020, Illinois has recorded 3.496 million cases of COVID-19. The illness has contributed to 34,257 deaths.