has been in business for over 50 years, providing air transfer services and connections to Cancun and to any destination in the Riviera Maya. The airport has been remodeled and expanded to become the second busiest airport in the country. Cancun International Airport’s IATA code is CUN (IATA stands for International Air Transport Association). And a less (commercially) used code is the one from ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization): MMUN.

In 2019, Cancun International Airport had 23.4 million passengers arrive, but as of August 2022’s numbers, the airport expects to reach 25 million passengers by year end. As of August, the airport handled 12.1 million passengers, up 1.1 million from the 11 million reported in the first half of 2019. According to the ASUR reports, in two days the Cancun Airport schedules over one thousand operations.

Cancun Airport (CUN) is not only breaking records but opening new flights to more destinations worldwide. You can fly to 136 destinations with 52 airlines. Cancun Airport connects travelers in Mexico and to over 30 countries in North, Central, South America, Europe, and many others, as it’s continuously opening new flights to new places.

The is located in Cancun, Quintana Roo, on the Caribbean coast of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. As Mexico’s second busiest airport, after Mexico City International Airport, it is also Mexico’s busiest airport for international passengers. Between January to June, Quintana Roo saw a 10% increase in tourist arrivals over the same period in 2019. Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council forecasts it will have 16 million tourists by the end of 2022. This made Cancun Airport a big contributor to Mexico’s travel policy during Covid.

Cancun Airport has two operational runways more than 1,500 m apart, which allows them to be used simultaneously, and three commercial terminals. The airport is divided into three commercial terminals: Terminal 1, used by some low-cost and charter domestic airlines; Terminal 2, which is used by all of the scheduled domestic airlines and some international flights, and the most recent one, Terminal 3 made in 2007, handles primarily international operations of airlines from North America and Europe. The Cancun Airport was officially opened in 1974. The airport is led by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR).

Offering the best services as , Cancun International Airport is always welcoming new travelers and ready to break records. And this expectation was met as the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, announced the arrival of six million 787 thousand international tourists, from January to April, an increase of 124.2% compared to 2021.

