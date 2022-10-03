🔊 Listen to this

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich players Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

The Bavarian powerhouse said neither player had any symptoms, and both were “doing well” in isolation in their homes. Kimmich and Müller played the full game in Bayern’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

The two players were previously infected with COVID-19, with Kimmich’s infection in particular causing headlines at the time due to his . Kimmich said last December the month before.

Bayern players Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka when they were with the Germany team. They resumed training during the week.

Bayern hosts Czech team Plzeň in the Champions League on Tuesday before visiting Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga’s Klassiker on Saturday.

