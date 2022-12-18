🔊 Listen to this

Alice Yin

CHICAGO — For a second time this year, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home, she announced in a statement.

The mayor said she is not experiencing symptoms but is working from home, per guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a reminder to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones healthy and safe,” Lightfoot said.

In January, the mayor positive for COVID-19 for the first time, she announced. She had mild cold-like symptoms during that bout.

On Wednesday, Lightfoot presided over an in-person City Council meeting.

Public health officials said Friday that Chicago and Cook County remain at medium COVID-19 level. But many parts of the state have moved to high, and officials said .

———

©2022 Chicago Tribune. Visit . Distributed by