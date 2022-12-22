🔊 Listen to this

IRVINE, Calif. – December 22, 2022 – ( )

Remote Access software like TSplus is the best asset for enabling remote work. It provides a simple way to publish business applications on a central server or private cloud, and to deliver those apps using a corporate web portal available to all the employees regardless of their location, device, operating system, or browser they use.

This is ideal for remote employees who use their personal computers and tablets to work from home. By installing the TSplus Web Remote Desktop Client, organizations can make all their apps accessible on the web to any type of hardware. is a Terminal Server solution that includes its own built-in Web server and provides an HTML5 web client compatible with the most common browsers: Safari, Edge, Firefox, Opera, and Chrome.

In a snap, IT administrators can easily publish Windows applications and full desktops on a Web Portal which is fully customizable with logo, background image, font type, color and more. This eliminates system-compatibility issues and saves hours of setup and unnecessary investments to deploy home working!

In terms of security, which is a major concern when allowing workforce to work with personal devices often poorly secured, the sessions can be protected with web credentials (PIN code or email) and connections are well-secured with HTTPS and end-to-end encryption. is also available for a small extra cost.

What more, the TSplus Progressive Web App (PWA) can be installed on any device and acts as a local app to provide direct access to the web Portal. And with the universal printer recently optimized for HTML5 sessions, users can easily print any document locally. In case of need, an “Assist me” button enables the use of Remote Support for a screen sharing session with the TSplus Support Team.

TSplus offers a multi-platform, multi-device, easy to use solution on Mobile and Tablets as well, with zero drivers to install on the client side. This is the easiest way to enable remote work from any device.

In this regard, it is also a good ally in software deployment, web delivery of Windows legacy apps and international expansion.

Installing Remote Work as an Alternative Remote Desktop Solution

Two years ago, TSplus developed Remote Work as a response to the crisis to deliver a secure, easy-to-use-and-to-deploy remote work solution for organizations who needed to make the transition with small budgets and little time allocated for it.

is a specific Remote Desktop software that acts as a PC-to-PC Remote Gateway to grant direct remote access to employees’ individual console sessions at their office Workstation from any device to seamlessly work from home.

It is self-hosted on-premises or in the cloud on a single web server acting as a gateway, brokering connections between remote users and their office desktops. The TSplus Gateway Broker ensures that remote connections stay secure, going through a single sign-on customizable web portal.

With Remote Work, organizations have a secure and budget-friendly solution to globalize home working.

And with Winter holidays being just around the corner, it is good to know that there are some reliable solutions out there for maintaining productivity from the comfort of home.

To know more, .

Visit and discover the full suite of remote access solutions for IT professionals.

Contact Information: Floriane Mer Marketing Manager

Press Release Service by

Original Source: