Kristen A. Graham

PHILADELPHIA — With Philadelphia public schools , two city schools were hit Wednesday with anti-mask graffiti.

Messages of “Let the Kids Breathe,” “No Masks” and “Kids, Don’t Wear Your Mask” were painted on sidewalks around Meredith and Nebinger Elementary Schools, two South Philadelphia K-8s.

Police are investigating the incidents, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District said.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. announced in December that students and staff would pivot back to mandatory masking from Jan. 3 through Jan. 13 as a post-winter break precautionary measure.

After winter break last year, , and more around the region, to switch to virtual instruction.

The mandatory masking move “is a proactive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in school, reduce absenteeism and prioritize in-person learning after the winter break,” spokesperson Christina Clark said.

Neither the Meredith nor the Nebinger principal has received pushback on the temporary masking policy, Clark said.

District staff moved quickly to scrub the graffiti from the sidewalks surrounding both schools Wednesday. The schools are a few blocks apart.

Officials said they were not aware of any other schools targeted.

