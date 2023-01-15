🔊 Listen to this

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to return Friday to the Statehouse after learning that a COVID-19 test earlier in the week gave her a false positive result, her office said.

Kelly has been working in self-isolation at the governor’s residence since the false positive Tuesday. Her office announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and she postponed the annual State of the State address from Wednesday to Jan. 24.

Kelly’s office said Thursday that she took the test after experiencing “cold-like symptoms.” She continued testing and after several negative results, her doctor and state health department experts determined that the first test was a false positive.

The State of the State address is still scheduled for Jan. 24.