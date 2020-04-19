Another Coronavirus Death Announced In Luzerne County

April 19, 2020 AP Wire CoronaVirus Wire

Staff report

One more person has died and another 44 COVID-19 cases have been documented in Luzerne County, according to the state Department of Health.

The department was reporting 1,712 cases and 32 deaths in the county on Saturday morning, up from 1,668 cases with 31 deaths that had been recorded a day earlier.