By Christi Carras

LOS ANGELES — A Greek tragedy: The Greek Theatre in Griffith Park has called off its entire 2020 season because of the coronavirus crisis, striking yet another blow to Los Angeles’ outdoor summer concert programming.

On Tuesday, the beloved venue announced that all of its forthcoming events have been postponed, rescheduled for 2021 or canceled “in conformance with State, County and City guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the improbability for mass gatherings, like concerts and large crowd events.”

This marks the first time the Greek has shuttered a full season in its 90-year history.

“Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th [Anniversary] Season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021,” said A.P. Diaz, executive officer of the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks, in a statement.

Among the postponed events are the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, and concerts headlined by Jhené Aiko, Goo Goo Dolls and Alicia Keys. Events rescheduled for 2021 include the star-studded Light Up the Blues show benefiting Autism Speaks, the Lost 80’s Live and concerts headlined by Barenaked Ladies, Maren Morris and Dead Can Dance.

Performances by Kesha, Norah Jones, Awolnation, Melanie Martinez and Gladys Knight are among the events that have been canceled, according to the Greek Theatre’s website.

The Greek is one of multiple L.A. stages forced to close its curtains amid the pandemic, including the historic Hollywood Bowl, which recently called off its 2020 season for the first time in 98 years.

This year’s Bowl concerts starring Brandi Carlile, Diana Ross, Yuja Wang and Janelle Monáe, as well as the venue’s ever-popular film screenings and singalongs, will no longer define the city’s summer entertainment.

Other local gatherings nixed or put on hold because of the public health emergency include the L.A. Opera’s 2020 season, the L.A. County Fair and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“We will be taking time to refresh and reset, working with all our valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events,” the Greek’s website reads. “Please continue to monitor our website for event status updates.”

Original tickets purchased for events at the Greek are valid for the new event dates. A breakdown of the Greek’s updated schedule can be found here.

