Scranton To Hold Moment Of Silence For Coronavirus Victims

June 1, 2020 AP Wire CoronaVirus Wire

STAFF REPORT

SCRANTON The city will hold a moment of silence today at noon for victims of the coronavirus nationwide. Religious leaders will deliver messages of comfort during a virtual service at noon. The service, co-sponsored by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Scranton Area Ministerium, will air on ECTV, channel 19 on Comcast. More than 100,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti proclaimed today a day of mourning. — STAFF REPORT