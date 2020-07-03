🔊 Listen to this

By Peter Sblendorio

The wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero is hopeful her husband will be able to get a double lung transplant following complications that stemmed from his battle with coronavirus.

Cordero has been hospitalized for a little more than three months. He has since tested negative for COVID-19 and is no longer in a medically induced coma, but is unable to move his body because his muscles have atrophied, wife Amanda Kloots told “CBS This Morning” on Thursday.

Kloots said a double lung transplant for Cordero is the “ultimate, ultimate goal.”

“We think that that is most likely the possibility,” Kloots told CBS anchor Gayle King. “A 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live.”

She continued, “That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that.”

Cordero, 41, had his right leg amputated in April and suffered holes in his lungs, Kloots said. In May, the actor underwent a tracheostomy in order for him to be removed from a ventilator.

Kloots said Thursday that it’s difficult to tell whether Cordero understands what happened to him, but said he can respond to commands by looking up and down when he’s alert.

She has told him that his leg was amputated.

“I told him how there’s amazing prosthetics,” Kloots said. “And I told him that I’ve been talking to amputees … and to try to give him encouragement.”

Cordero earned a Tony nomination for “Bullets Over Broadway” in 2014 and has also appeared in productions of “A Bronx Tale” and “Waitress.”

He and Kloots are parents to a 1-year-old son, Elvis.

Kloots said she visits her husband in the hospital every day and gives him words of encouragement.

“Every day before I leave, I say, ‘OK, here’s what you have to focus on. The two of us sitting in our new house, … Elvis is in bed and we’re listening to ‘Our House’ in our, you know, home in Laurel Canyon.’”

