Known coronavirus death toll in Texas at nearly 6,200

AUSTIN, Texas _ State health officials reported 313 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the known pandemic death toll in Texas to 6,190.
Officials also announced 9,042 new known cases, bringing the current statewide tally to 403,307 cases.
The number of coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals was reported on Wednesday as 9,595, according to the Department of State Health Services.
The rolling rate of Texans testing positive for the virus among those tested is 12.6%, a drop from 17.4% on July 16 _ and the first time below 13% since late June.
Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued a statewide mask mandate in early July amid a rapid rise in cases and hospitalizations, has said anything over 10% is cause for concern.
The death toll figure released Wednesday is in keeping with updated figures by state officials that reveal the pandemic has been deadlier in Texas than previously thought.
Rather than tallying deaths based on local health reports, the health department now is relying on death certificates showing the virus as the cause of death.
Newly reported deaths each day likely occurred over a span of 10 days, according to a department spokesman, because death certificates must be filed within that time frame.
On Tuesday, Abbott, in a visit to the hard-hit Rio Grande Valley, announced that the McAllen Convention Center will be converted into a field hospital to expand the number of hospital beds available in the region.
“As we work to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is vital that we take the necessary action to ensure abundant hospital capacity in the Rio Grande Valley,” the Republican governor said. “This temporary facility in McAllen will lessen the strain on the region’s hospitals until we can contain the virus and bring hospitalizations back down.”
He also announced that the Department of Defense has deployed two 85-person U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to the cities of Harlingen and Edinburg to help combat COVID-19. He also announced a deployment of similar resources to the Coastal Bend.
Additionally, the state continues to work with local officials to set up and operate alternate care sites across the Rio Grande Valley, including Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Webb counties.
