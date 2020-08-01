🔊 Listen to this

dpa (TNS)

WASHINGTON _ Children of all ages are susceptible to the new coronavirus, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that warned youngsters “might play an important role” in spreading the disease.

The study released Friday comes amid an increasingly tense debate in the U.S. about reopening schools next month, as teachers’ unions are pushing back against efforts by some elected officials to restart in-person classes.

The study is based on research of a cluster of coronavirus cases that emerged at a summer camp for children in Georgia.

The evidence showed that 76% of those who were tested had their results come back positive.

About a quarter of those who tested positive had no symptoms.

The CDC published study noted that the infections occurred “despite efforts by camp officials to implement most recommended strategies to prevent transmission.”

However, the camp did not make the children wear face coverings, while windows and doors were not opened to increase ventilation. Moreover, “vigorous cheering and singing” took place.

Also, the study noted it was both hard to monitor and enforce social distancing and that testing may not have caught all cases before the children came to camp.

The government’s top infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, said at a hearing in Congress on Friday that children are not immune to the coronavirus, citing data showing infections among youth.

___

(c)2020 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

_____

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): FAUCI