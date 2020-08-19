With few visitors, Chicago’s Navy Pier to close down again to save money

By Steve Johnson

CHICAGO _ Navy Pier will close again rather than fight for the comparatively few visitors willing to venture onto the partially reopened lakeside destination amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The human-made structure jutting into Lake Michigan and lined with restaurants, carnival rides and cultural destinations _ many of them still closed _ will shut down again Sept. 8 and stay shut until spring in order to save money and protect the attraction’s long-term financial health, pier officials planned to announce Tuesday morning.

“We are only seeing about 15 to 20% of the attendance that we would typically see this time of year, which is also typically our busiest time of the year,” said Marilynn Gardner the pier president and CEO. “We need to do this now to get to the other side of the pandemic.”

Closing as the weather turns colder and visitorship typically decreases will help the pier limit its losses in a year when the not-for-profit entity was already projecting falling $20 million short of anticipated revenues. That’s more than a third of last year’s $58.9 million take, according to the executive.

One new business may open, however. The new 222-room Sable Hotel atop an existing pier building is nearing completion, and pier officials said it could go ahead and open while the rest of the pier is closed, according to Robert Habeeb, CEO of Maverick Hotels and Restaurants, the developer of the property that will operate under the Curio Collection by Hilton umbrella.

“As of today our goal is to open the hotel on time Nov. 1,” Habeeb said Monday evening, although he emphasized that, as with everything during the pandemic, plans are subject to revision.

“We understand their rationale for closing,” he added, speaking of pier officials. “It’s a very sad circumstance for all of us, but we get it. We now have to step back and assess our own position.”

Navy Pier’s plan to go back into shutdown mode marks the most notable retreat by a Chicago institution in the battle to restart public life amid the economic devastation wrought by COVID-19, which forced most city and state public spaces to close in mid-March in order to try to stop the spread of the virus.

When community spread was greatly diminished, Chicago and Illinois moved into Phase 4 of their 5-phase reopening plans in June. Through June and July, most tourist attractions, including big museums and nature and animal institutions, reopened with limited attendance, with the notable exception of Adler Planetarium, which plans to remain closed until Phase 5, when a COVID vaccine or effective treatment is in place.

Navy Pier was early to reopen, on June 10, at first using only its outdoor spaces, except for the parking garage and some bathrooms. When the city officially reached Phase 4 June 26, the pier’s indoor shops and restaurants were allowed to reopen.

But what was typically the most popular tourist spot in the Midwest _ or second most popular after Chicago’s Millennium Park, if you believe a high-tech crowd count commissioned by the city _ has struggled since allowing people back almost three months after the pier’s March 16 closure.

The limited reopening, with masks and distancing required throughout, meant revenue was always going to be a challenge, Gardner said, as was the unwillingness of people to travel.

People just weren’t coming back in the kind of numbers that would make the destination viable, a testament to ongoing pandemic worries, to the minuscule numbers of tourists visiting Chicago and to the pier’s challenges, despite concerted public-relations efforts and a remaking of its restaurant tenants in recent years, in selling itself as a destination for Chicagoans.

Visits are down 93% year-to-year from the Pier’s 8 key “feeder states” of Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin, said Gardner. The visits from Illinois are down 79 percent, while the proportion of in-state visitors is up by 66 percent. Those who are coming, in other words, are primarily locals.

In raw numbers, she said Monday, “we have been grateful to welcome about half a million guests since we reopened. But we would (normally) see more than 3.5 to 4 million during that same time period. So while that number seems significant and is far greater than any other destination locally … through the pandemic, it just isn’t sustainable.”

Pier revenue comes 90% from operations, 10% from philanthropy and corporate partnerships, she said, and the operations breakdown shows losses across the board.

Pier Park, featuring rides including the giant Millennium Wheel Ferris wheel, never reopened to start contributing its usual 23% of revenue. Events, another 13 percent, did not resume. Parking typically kicks in 20% of revenue and was “only delivering about 50% of that,” Gardner said.

And revenues from the pier’s 70 tenants chip in another 26% in a normal year, but since the March shutdown, the pier has been working with the shops, restaurants and the two big cultural institutions, the never-reopened Chicago Children’s Museum and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, to provide rent relief.

Even those restaurants with outdoor spaces that have been able to open back up from the June 10 restart have not drawn enough business to reach the points in their contracts where the pier starts getting a percentage of revenues, Gardner said.

One of them is Tiny Tavern, which came onto Navy Pier during the push to get restaurants that might attract Chicagoans.

“I’m relieved, quite frankly, with Navy Pier’s decision to temporarily close,” said Colleen Flaherty, a partner in Tiny Tavern and its sibling business, Tiny Tapp & Cafe on the Chicago Riverwalk. (The group at the end of 2018 closed its original Tiny Lounge in North Center.)

“We’re seeing 14% of last summer’s sales,” she said, noting that almost all the business came from an outdoor bar and patio rather than its bigger, main space inside.

“We’ve all been receiving extended rent relief since the initial temporary closure back in mid-March. With the upcoming closure, we’re still in negotiations to determine how that’s going to work,” said Flaherty. “It’s certainly better than operating because the number it takes to operate is going to be larger than the revenue that would be coming in.”

The Riverwalk location, she said, is doing better, earning about 25% of last year’s sales, but that business will close for the season once the weather turns too cold.

Closing Navy Pier, she said, is being done “for the long-term stability of the pier and its (tenant) partners versus thinking short-term.”

Through the cooler months it would cost Navy Pier about $3 million a month to stay open, spokeswoman Payal Patel said, an operational tab that will be cut in half or more when it closes. To cover its losses, the pier is using cash reserves and hoping for a big rebound when life returns to pre-pandemic norms.

Officials declined to specify how much money it has in reserve. A pier financial statement covering through the end of 2018 listed “total financial assets available to meet cash needs for general expenditures within one year” of just under $18 million. Navy Pier Inc. also has other unspecified assets that “could be made available for current operations, if necessary,” the report says.

Navy Pier received $2.5 million in federal paycheck protection funds, which allowed it to pay staff through the end of June. In late July, as the visitorship trends were becoming clear, the pier announced it was laying off some 20% of its staff, while Gardner herself had already taken a 44% pay cut and done what other belt tightening she could, she said at the time.

Now, however, more cuts are likely to follow.

“As we look at our financials,” Gardner said on Monday, “it will be very difficult to avoid additional layoffs or additional furloughs.”

