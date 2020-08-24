Florida’s COVID-19 daily case total is second-lowest since June as state surpasses 600K

By Michelle Marchante

MIAMI _ Florida’s Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 2,974 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 600,571. There were also 51 Florida resident deaths announced, bringing the resident death toll to 10,325.

It is still unclear if there were any new nonresident deaths. On Saturday, the nonresident toll was at 137.

Sunday’s newly confirmed cases is the second lowest single day count reported since June. On Monday, Florida reported 2,678 cases.

Throughout the pandemic, the newly confirmed cases reported on Sundays have tended to be lower than the other days of the week because fewer people work in labs and enter data on the weekends. Testing information was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

_ Miami-Dade County reported 772 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 151,986 confirmed cases and 2,243 deaths.

_ Broward County reported 245 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 25 new deaths. The county now has a known total of 69,136 cases and 1,113 deaths.

_ Palm Beach County saw 183 additional confirmed cases and no new deaths. The county now has 40,570 confirmed cases and 1,059 deaths.

_ Monroe County decreased its total confirmed cases of 1,694 by one and did not report any new deaths. It now has a total of 1,693 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

While it wasn’t immediately clear why the count change occurred, officials have previously said that count changes sometimes occur during the contact tracing investigation when it is later determined that the person is a resident from another county.

