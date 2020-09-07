Kentucky sees record-breaking week of COVID-19 cases, 313 new cases reported Sunday

September 7, 2020 AP Wire CoronaVirus Wire

By Morgan Eads

LEXINGTON, Ky. _ Kentucky reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Sunday, making this the second consecutive week to set a weekly record for new cases.

This week saw a total of 4,742 newly reported cases of the illness, moving past the prior week’s record-setting 4,503 new cases.

The new numbers Sunday bring the state up to 52,774 cases of coronavirus and 996 deaths from the illness since the outbreak began, according to an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

The new cases Sunday included 43 people under the age of 18, according to Beshear’s office. One of the cases was discovered in a baby who is 27 days old.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of new reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” Beshear said in the announcement. “Let’s remember that while we believe we’ve managed to hit a plateau in the growth of cases, what we really need is to have that number go down in a sustained way.”

The deaths reported Sunday included an 86-year-old man from Fayette County, a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County and an 81-year-old woman from Lewis County.

“We’ve lost nearly 1,000 Kentuckians to the coronavirus,” Beshear said in Sunday’s announcement. “We can’t become numb to this. Today’s reported death toll is much lower than several days this week, but these still are three individuals whose families and friends are devastated and grieving. Let’s care for them and respect their grief by redoubling our efforts to keep each other safe.”

Some COVID-19 information and data will be delayed until Tuesday because of limited reporting on Sundays and because of Labor Day, according to Beshear’s office.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack asked people to use caution as they celebrate the upcoming holiday. He asked people to stay home when possible, and to wear a face covering whenever in public.

“It’s important to be resolute and learn from experience,” Stack said. “Please don’t jam sidewalks, restaurants and bars with masks hanging below your chins. Don’t gather in groups larger than 10 and, if you see a larger crowd, stay away … The choices Kentuckians make will also determine how many Kentuckians get hurt or die in the months ahead. With COVID-19 at its current elevated rates, the risk that any person we come into contact with is a carrier of the coronavirus is much higher.”

