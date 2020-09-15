Fiscales estatales adoptan medidas enérgicas contra las estafas en torno al coronavirus

September 15, 2020 AP Wire CoronaVirus Wire

By Elaine S. Povich

WASHINGTON — Desde el deshonrado televangelista Jim Bakker en Missouri hasta el operador de una tienda de conveniencia en Nueva Jersey, presuntos estafadores están tratando de aprovechar el pánico por el coronavirus para engañar a los consumidores para que compren productos inútiles o dañinos, desencadenando leyes estatales contra la estafa y esfuerzos antifraude por parte de los fiscales generales estatales.

“Cuando la gente está desesperada y asustada, es más probable que tome una mala decisión financiera”, apuntó el Fiscal General de Carolina del Norte, Josh Stein, copresidente del Comité de Protección al Consumidor de la Asociación Nacional de Fiscales Generales, en una entrevista con Stateline.

¿Su consejo para los consumidores? “No caigan en la trampa de las curas milagrosas”. Aún no existe una cura o vacuna para el coronavirus, según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de Estados Unidos (CDC, por su sigla en inglés).

Bakker, que opera desde Branson, Misuri, estaba promocionando una cura “milagrosa” hasta que la oficina del Fiscal General de Misuri, Eric Schmidt, presentó una demanda para bloquearla la semana pasada.

La “solución de plata” de Bakker era promovida como una cura no solo para el coronavirus, sino también para otras enfermedades. Ha vendido los productos de plata coloidal hasta por 125 dólares. Para el jueves, el artículo ya no estaba disponible en el sitio web de Bakker, pero una búsqueda arrojó varios artículos que promocionaban los “beneficios” de la solución de plata. Bakker fue a prisión en 1991 por cargos de fraude y conspiración, pero fue puesto bajo libertad condicional en 1994 y ha reconstituido su carrera de televangelista.

Aunque la Comisión Federal de Comercio (FTC, por su sigla en inglés) y la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA, por su sigla en inglés) también han perseguido a Bakker, los estados pueden actuar con rapidez porque están en el terreno cerca de donde se producen los fraudes. En el caso de Bakker, Misuri estaba familiarizado con el ministerio de Bakker e intervino el martes, indicó el vocero de Schmidt, Chris Nuelle.

La Oficina del Fiscal General de Nueva York también envió a Bakker una carta de “cese y desistimiento” y la FDA y la FTC también advirtieron a Bakker que dejara de vender la sustancia. Misuri fue el primer estado en demandar.

Los eventos de interés periodístico siempre desencadenan estafadores y cuanto más grande es el evento, mayores son las estafas, dijo Todd Leatherman, consejero del programa de la Asociación Nacional de Fiscales Generales (NAAG, por su sigla en inglés) del Instituto de Capacitación e Investigación y ex abogado de la Oficina del Fiscal General de Kentucky.

Esto significa que los fiscales generales de cada estado están pasando rápidamente a la acción, y la NAAG ha creado un sitio web para que los consumidores presenten quejas en la oficina del fiscal general de cada estado.

En Nueva Jersey, los medios de comunicación locales reportaron que la dueña de una tienda de conveniencia vendía un “desinfectante” en aerosol que quemó a cuatro niños. Manisha Bharade, de Wood-Ridge, fue acusada de poner en peligro el bienestar de los niños y de prácticas comerciales engañosas.

En la página de Facebook del departamento de policía de River Vale, Nueva Jersey, los agentes advirtieron al público que no utilizara ningún “desinfectante” para manos comprado en el 7-Eleven de River Vale.

El Fiscal General demócrata de Nueva Jersey, Gurbir Grewal, advirtió a los potenciales estafadores que serán procesados. “Las empresas que traten de aprovecharse de consumidores vulnerables durante un estado de emergencia se enfrentarán a graves consecuencias”, declaró en un comunicado de prensa. Por otra parte, Grewal apuntó que el número de incidentes de estafas de precios relacionadas con el coronavirus ha aumentado a 270 en el estado.

En Nueva York, la fiscal general demócrata, Letitia James, ordenó a dos comerciantes de la Ciudad de Nueva York que dejaran de cobrar a los clientes precios excesivos por los desinfectantes para manos y los aerosoles desinfectantes.

En un comunicado de prensa, la oficina mencionó que los investigadores confirmaron que una tienda Ace Hardware en Manhattan estaba cobrando a los clientes 79.99 dólares por una botella de desinfectante de manos; y que un mercado en Astoria, Queens, estaba cobrando 14.99 dólares por una botella de aerosol desinfectante.

Los fiscales generales de la mayoría de los estados piden a los residentes que informen a las oficinas locales de la policía o a los fiscales generales de los casos de estafa de precios.

Más de 30 estados han declarado estados de emergencia, lo que desencadena leyes de emergencia contra la estafa de precios.

“Es raro que un estado interfiera con el comercio”, aseveró Stein de Carolina del Norte, pero en casos graves dijo que es necesario.

Como si no fuera suficiente con ser los más vulnerables al coronavirus, las personas mayores también son más vulnerables a las estafas.

Compartir información es fundamental, recalcó Kathy Stokes, directora del programa de prevención de fraudes de AARP. “Es importante reportar” los intentos de fraude, mencionó en una entrevista telefónica. Agregó que la organización para personas mayores de 50 años está “viendo una tendencia al alza” en las estafas a medida que aumentan las noticias sobre el coronavirus.

“Lo importante es buscar información sobre el coronavirus en fuentes confiables, como la OMS (Organización Mundial de la Salud) o los CDC”, concluyó. “Cada vez que veas algo que parezca una oportunidad o algo que te ayude, convoca a tu escepticismo interior”.

___

(c)2020 Stateline.org

Visit at

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.